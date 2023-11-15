Football tips, predictions and best bets: Thursday 16/11/2023 Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cyprus vs Spain Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Thursday

Home 50/1 | Draw 16/1 | Away 1/50 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) After a topsy-turvy start to Euro 2024 qualifying, Spain have hit top gear. La Furia Roja put seven past Georgia and hit Cyprus for six in the reverse of this fixture, and even with their spot at next summer's tournament confirmed, the visitors should hit a similar number in Kolossi.

Their European status will allow Luis de la Fuente to shuffle his deck here against the groups whipping boys which should see MIKEL OYARZABAL get the nod in attack. Real Sociedad’s forward did not find the net until the end of September but since his club's 1-1 draw with Inter in the Champions League, he has bagged nine times in 13 appearances. CLICK HERE to back Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime with Sky Bet With six goals in 25 appearances for his nation and a goals per 90 average of 0.50 his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks irresistible, the gamble is whether he gets the nod from the off.

Finding value in Liechtenstein’s clash with Portugal is like trying to get blood from a stone. It is the epitome of a dead rubber, the visitors 100% record in Group J ensures their qualification whilst the hosts pointless return from the 24 available confines them to the foot of the table. At 9/2 though, backing CAVACO JOAO CANCELO TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals, the same bet is as short as 6/5 with other firms. CLICK HERE to back Cavaco Joao Cancelo to score anytime with Sky Bet The full back has scored twice for Portugal in their qualifying campaign, one of which coming in the reverse and the other in his last appearance for A Seleção das Quinas, and is averaging 0.5 shots per game. With the visitors odds on to score five goals, you could certainly see their wing back getting in on the act.