Thursday best bets - November 16

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Thursday 16/11/2023 Euro 2024 qualifiers

By James Cantrill
15:23 · WED November 15, 2023

Football betting tips: Thursday best bets

2.5pts Mikel Oyarzabal to score anytime vs Cyprus at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

1pt Cavaco Joao Cancelo to score anytime vs Liechtenstein at 9/2 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Safer Gambling Week

Cyprus vs Spain

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)

After a topsy-turvy start to Euro 2024 qualifying, Spain have hit top gear.

La Furia Roja put seven past Georgia and hit Cyprus for six in the reverse of this fixture, and even with their spot at next summer's tournament confirmed, the visitors should hit a similar number in Kolossi.

Mikel Oyarzabal
Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates Real Sociedad's Champions League win over Benfica

Their European status will allow Luis de la Fuente to shuffle his deck here against the groups whipping boys which should see MIKEL OYARZABAL get the nod in attack.

Real Sociedad’s forward did not find the net until the end of September but since his club's 1-1 draw with Inter in the Champions League, he has bagged nine times in 13 appearances.

With six goals in 25 appearances for his nation and a goals per 90 average of 0.50 his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks irresistible, the gamble is whether he gets the nod from the off.

Liechtenstein vs Portugal

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)

Cancelo
Joao Cancelo celebrates goal against Bosnia & Herzegovina

Finding value in Liechtenstein’s clash with Portugal is like trying to get blood from a stone.

It is the epitome of a dead rubber, the visitors 100% record in Group J ensures their qualification whilst the hosts pointless return from the 24 available confines them to the foot of the table.

At 9/2 though, backing CAVACO JOAO CANCELO TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals, the same bet is as short as 6/5 with other firms.

The full back has scored twice for Portugal in their qualifying campaign, one of which coming in the reverse and the other in his last appearance for A Seleção das Quinas, and is averaging 0.5 shots per game.

With the visitors odds on to score five goals, you could certainly see their wing back getting in on the act.

Odds correct at 1300 GMT (15/11/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS