Football tips, predictions and best bets: Thursday 05/10/2023

2pts Jarrod Bowen 2+ shots on target in West Ham v Freiburg at 3/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1.5pts Rangers to beat Aris Limassol at 19/20 (General)
More bets to follow...
Ninad Barbadikar (@NinadB_06)
Both Freiburg and West Ham enjoyed winning starts to their Europa League campaigns and will now face off for the first time ever on matchday two.
West Ham carry a great deal of confidence into this after a 2-0 victory which saw Jarrod Bowen score yet again, taking his tally to five in seven league matches.
Given that there isn’t much value in looking at the results market, Bowen is the one to focus on in this fixture.
The 26-year-old has had a superb start to the new season, scoring in back-to-back games against Liverpool and Sheffield United. The Englishman’s shooting averages have gone up, with him taking up more responsibility in the final third for the Hammers.
Last season, he was averaging 2.03 shots per 90 in the league and this season, that figure has gone up to 3.15 per 90, suggesting that Bowen’s shots will bring value in this clash.
Christian Streich’s Freiburg have developed a reputation for being a solid Bundesliga side who can hurt opponents with their direct style from wide areas and set-piece threats, keeping clean sheets in back-to-back Bundesliga games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg.
Looking at their underlying figures though, they have conceded over 12 shots in each of their league fixtures, which bodes well for West Ham’s attack and especially Bowen, who has been shot-happy this term.
Recording two shots on target in successive fixtures, it makes for excellent value to back Bowen 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET.
This landed against Liverpool and the Blades, and given the form he is in, Bowen is well worth backing to deliver again.
With Gareth Southgate set to announce his England squad soon for the upcoming international break, it seems like the perfect opportunity to Bowen to prove why he belongs up there amongst the best of the Three Lions squad.
Score prediction: Freiburg 0-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)
Odds correct at 1325 BST (04/10/23)
Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)
The defeat to Celtic at the beginning of September looked as if it would be Michael Beale's final game at the Rangers helm.
They kept faith, winning four on the bounce which included home success over Real Betis before the good work was undone by a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen. The final straw.
Beale is out and Rangers - under the guidance of caretaker Steven Davis - head to Cyprus. Even with focus largely on the managerial hunt, this game presents a good chance to make it six points from six.
As such, the 19/20 best price on RANGERS TO WIN is worth backing.
This is an Aris side sat 5th in the Cypriot top-flight after six games - winless in four across all competitions. That includes the 3-2 loss at Sparta in their first group outing.
Yet the scoreline was closer than the game suggested. Sparta had 20 shots and nine on target to Aris' six shots and three on target.
They would fail to boast the best home record throughout either the 'main' stage of last season or in their Championship Group that followed, although they, of course, deserve credit for topping that at the end.
Their domestic rise under Aleksey Shpilevsky is an impressive one, but European competition may prove to be too challenging at this stage. It's worth consideration when near even money is on offer for their opponents throughout this campaign.
Score prediction: Aris Limassol 1-3 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1410 BST (04/10/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.