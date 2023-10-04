Football tips, predictions and best bets: Thursday 05/10/2023

Freiburg v West Ham

Ninad Barbadikar (@NinadB_06)

Both Freiburg and West Ham enjoyed winning starts to their Europa League campaigns and will now face off for the first time ever on matchday two.

West Ham carry a great deal of confidence into this after a 2-0 victory which saw Jarrod Bowen score yet again, taking his tally to five in seven league matches.

Given that there isn’t much value in looking at the results market, Bowen is the one to focus on in this fixture.

The 26-year-old has had a superb start to the new season, scoring in back-to-back games against Liverpool and Sheffield United. The Englishman’s shooting averages have gone up, with him taking up more responsibility in the final third for the Hammers.

Last season, he was averaging 2.03 shots per 90 in the league and this season, that figure has gone up to 3.15 per 90, suggesting that Bowen’s shots will bring value in this clash.

Christian Streich’s Freiburg have developed a reputation for being a solid Bundesliga side who can hurt opponents with their direct style from wide areas and set-piece threats, keeping clean sheets in back-to-back Bundesliga games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg.

Looking at their underlying figures though, they have conceded over 12 shots in each of their league fixtures, which bodes well for West Ham’s attack and especially Bowen, who has been shot-happy this term.