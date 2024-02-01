Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League Two and National League for Saturday 3/2/24

Leicester recently went off shorter at Cardiff, Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Swansea and won all bar one of those games. Stoke have improved under Steven Schumacher but the 10/3 about a side with only two wins in their last 16 games looks short which is why they must be opposed. Odds correct 1130 GMT (02/02/24)

Bradford vs AFC Wimbledon Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 11/8 | Draw 9/4 | Away 19/10 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) RONAN CURTIS to AFC Wimbledon from Portsmouth looks like some coo. In five seasons in Sky Bet League One the attacker scored 42 goals and set up another 27, giving him a G+A per 90 average of 1.32. This literally means he had a hand in at least one goal per every 90 minutes he completed. Across five seasons. In the league above. It did not take long for Curtis to acclimatise to the fourth tier either.

Johnnie Jackson substituted him on in the 67th minute against Mansfield and in the sixth minute of stoppage time Curtis grabbed the winner. CLICK HERE to back Ronan Curtis to score anytime with Sky Bet His price TO SCORE ANYTIME at Valley Parade looks large. The only thing to be wary off is his two appearances for the Dons have come from the bench. Odds correct 1710 GMT (01/02/24)

Salford vs Wrexham Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 11/8 | Draw 9/4 | Away 19/10 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) At face value, the pricing makes sense, you have a Salford side in 19th against title hopefuls Wrexham but scratch the surface a little and there’s a few reasons to get the hosts on side. In the four games Karl Robinson has overseen his side are unbeaten taking eight points. The Ammies have had 78 shots (19.5 per game), 26 on target and scored seven.

Salford manager Karl Robinson

Combine the hosts uptick in form with Wrexham’s poor return on the road and backing SALFORD TO WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE looks a bet. CLICK HERE to back Salford to win-or-draw double chance with Sky Bet The Red Dragons bad away form may cost them the title. They have lost (4) as many games as they have won and averaged 1.3 points a game. With only three wins of their travels, I do not want to get Phil Parkinson’s men onside. Odds correct 1200 GMT (02/02/24)

Ebbsfleet vs Oldham Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 15/8 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/20 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) OLDHAM's upturn in form has fired them into play-off contention, and January business should see them keep their spot in the top seven. Saturday sees a televised clash away at Ebbsfleet in the late kick-off. They're in a good position TO WIN again here. CLICK HERE to back Oldham to win with Sky Bet In 14 games under Micky Mellon's guidance, Oldham have won eight, with five of those coming in their last seven. The fact that away wins have come at Dorking and Woking is also a good sign for trips to those towards the bottom. Dennis Kutrieb's departure from Ebbsfleet in the week adds some jeopardy given the managerial change, but the fact they've reached that point underlines their run of form. The hosts have secured two wins from their last nine league outings, and they've struggled against those towards the top. A one-off 4-1 win against Oldham early into Mellon's reign their only win against those currently sixth or above - the aggregate score sitting at 8-21 across the seven games against the others. Odds correct at 1540 GMT (02/02/24)