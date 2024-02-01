Sporting Life
Saturday best bets Karl Robinson

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League Two and National League for Saturday 3/2/24

By Sporting Life
15:54 · FRI February 02, 2024

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets

3pts Leicester to beat Stoke at 19/20 (Coral)

1.5pts Oldham to beat Ebbsfleet at 5/4 (General)

1pt Salford or draw (double chance) vs Wrexham at 10/11 (William Hill)

1pt Ronan Curtis to score anytime in Bradford vs AFC Wimbledon at 15/4 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Stoke vs Leicester

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)

Considering LEICESTER's form, their price TO WIN at Stoke looks huge.

The Foxes are on course to break the Sky Bet Championship points record and have won 10 of their last 13.

Leicester

Leicester recently went off shorter at Cardiff, Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Swansea and won all bar one of those games.

Stoke have improved under Steven Schumacher but the 10/3 about a side with only two wins in their last 16 games looks short which is why they must be opposed.

Odds correct 1130 GMT (02/02/24)

Bradford vs AFC Wimbledon

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)

RONAN CURTIS to AFC Wimbledon from Portsmouth looks like some coo.

In five seasons in Sky Bet League One the attacker scored 42 goals and set up another 27, giving him a G+A per 90 average of 1.32. This literally means he had a hand in at least one goal per every 90 minutes he completed. Across five seasons. In the league above.

It did not take long for Curtis to acclimatise to the fourth tier either.

Johnnie Jackson substituted him on in the 67th minute against Mansfield and in the sixth minute of stoppage time Curtis grabbed the winner.

His price TO SCORE ANYTIME at Valley Parade looks large. The only thing to be wary off is his two appearances for the Dons have come from the bench.

Odds correct 1710 GMT (01/02/24)

Salford vs Wrexham

James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)

At face value, the pricing makes sense, you have a Salford side in 19th against title hopefuls Wrexham but scratch the surface a little and there’s a few reasons to get the hosts on side.

In the four games Karl Robinson has overseen his side are unbeaten taking eight points. The Ammies have had 78 shots (19.5 per game), 26 on target and scored seven.

Karl Robinson
Salford manager Karl Robinson

Combine the hosts uptick in form with Wrexham’s poor return on the road and backing SALFORD TO WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE looks a bet.

The Red Dragons bad away form may cost them the title. They have lost (4) as many games as they have won and averaged 1.3 points a game.

With only three wins of their travels, I do not want to get Phil Parkinson’s men onside.

Odds correct 1200 GMT (02/02/24)

Ebbsfleet vs Oldham

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)

OLDHAM's upturn in form has fired them into play-off contention, and January business should see them keep their spot in the top seven.

Saturday sees a televised clash away at Ebbsfleet in the late kick-off. They're in a good position TO WIN again here.

In 14 games under Micky Mellon's guidance, Oldham have won eight, with five of those coming in their last seven. The fact that away wins have come at Dorking and Woking is also a good sign for trips to those towards the bottom.

Dennis Kutrieb's departure from Ebbsfleet in the week adds some jeopardy given the managerial change, but the fact they've reached that point underlines their run of form.

The hosts have secured two wins from their last nine league outings, and they've struggled against those towards the top.

A one-off 4-1 win against Oldham early into Mellon's reign their only win against those currently sixth or above - the aggregate score sitting at 8-21 across the seven games against the others.

Odds correct at 1540 GMT (02/02/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS