Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two 09/03/24

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2pts Coventry to beat Watford at 8/5 (Unibet) 2pts Josh Sargent to score anytime in Norwich vs Rotherham at 6/5 (bet365) 2pts Alfie May to score anytime in Charlton vs Carlisle at 5/4 (bet365) 1pt Kieffer Moore to score anytime in Cardiff vs Ipswich at 21/10 (bet365) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Ipswich are flying at the moment, and as the old saying goes, promotion is 'in their hands'. Win out and they will be in the top two come the end of the season. Kieran McKenna's side have won six straight in the Championship, scoring 18 times, and are heavily fancied to win in Cardiff on Saturday. Given the rate at which they are currently scoring we should expect them to bag a couple against a Cardiff side who have struggled against the league's best this season, and so backing former Bluebird KIEFFER MOORE TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. CLICK HERE to back Kieffer Moore to score anytime with Sky Bet Moore has scored five times in eight appearances since joining the Tractor Boys on loan from Bournemouth, with his xG per 90 at an impressive 0.59.

Norwich vs Rotherham Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/4 | Draw 19/4 | Away 11/1 James Cantrill Norwich are 1/4 on to beat basement boys Rotherham which is pretty apt. The Millers are 19 points adrift and have lost their last eight on the spin, they have failed to find the net in five of those games and three teams have put at least three goals past them over that period. Ellis Simms netted a first career league hattrick against Rotherham on Tuesday as he became the latest frontman to put the Millers to the sword.

With the Canaries generally 2/5 to net at least two goals, the price of their inform striker JOSH SARGENT TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge. CLICK HERE to back Josh Sargent to score anytime with Sky Bet The American is into double figures for the season and boasts the best goals per 90 average in the division. Odds correct at 0945 GMT (07/03/24)

Watford vs Coventry Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 9/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 7/5 James Cantrill COVENTRY are a side on the up and their price TO WIN against an out of sorts Watford appeals. CLICK HERE to back Coventry to beat Watford with Sky Bet They responded to the defeat against West Brom last Friday in emphatic fashion by thumping Rotherham in midweek. The loss at the Hawthorns was unfortunate as the Baggies netted with each of their first two shots on goal but that defeat was only Mark Robins third on the road in the league since November. The other two losses over that period were at Portman Road and Carrow Road, in the latter Coventry were drawing before getting a man sent off.

Watford manager Valerien Ismael

Watford have only taken four points from the last 21 on offer, three of which came against Rotherham. Valerien Ismael looks like a man on borrowed time, he leads the Sky Bet Championship sack race and things could turn toxic at Vicarage Road if the Hornets don’t hit the ground running on Saturday. Odds correct at 1000 GMT (07/03/24)

Charlton vs Carlisle Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/2 | Draw 16/5 | Away 194 Jake Osgathorpe Nathan Jones has steadied the ship at Charlton, with an unbeaten run of six games thrusting them clear of the relegation zone. Their schedule has been tough too, playing four of the top 10, so there's even more stock in the Addicks' results.

Carlisle are going down from Sky Bet League One with a whimper. They have lost nine of their last 10 league outings, while away from home its 10 defeats in their last 11, so with one team on the up and one resigned to going down, a home win looks incredibly likely. Charlton are included in This Week's Acca, but with the hosts so short I was surprised to see their top scorer available at 5/4 to find the net against their leaky visitors, so backing ALFIE MAY TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals greatly. CLICK HERE to back Alfie May to score anytime with Sky Bet Despite Charlton's poor season, May has still found the net 18 times in 34 league games, including two in his last three. He's been incredibly prolific in League One over the past three years, hitting 23 and 20 for Cheltenham before joining the Addicks.