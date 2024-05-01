Sporting Life
best bets sheff wed beadles

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship final day 04/05/24

By James Cantrill
09:46 · FRI May 03, 2024

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets

1pt Sammie Szmodics to score anytime in Leicester vs Blackburn at 5/2 (bet365)

1pt James Beadle to be carded in Sunderland vs Sheff Wed at 13/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Ryan Allsop to be carded in Plymouth vs Hull at 11/2 (bet365)

More tips to follow...

Leicester vs Blackburn

Leicester secured the Championship title on Monday with an emphatic win over Preston, no doubt the Foxes have been celebrating a successful season in the meantime.

Not least Jamie Vardy, the frontman netted twice on Monday to take him to 18 goals for the season, it is the visiting strikers price to net that interests me here though.

SAMMIE SZMODICS is five clear in the race for the second tiers Golden Boot, a feat that was 150/1 ante-post.

His longest barren spell of the season stretched across four games over Christmas but he has not failed to have at least one shot in any of his last 12 games. Despite not netting against Coventry, he had nine attempts.

Sammi

Although he is linked with a move away from Ewood Park in the summer, Blackburn have not yet confirmed their second tier status.

Rovers can do so with a point this weekend against a side with nothing to play for.

At 5/2, Szmodics’ price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks too big considering the circumstances.

Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are not out of the woods yet but it is in their hands.

Level on points with Blackburn and three clear of Birmingham, they have taken 11 points from the last 15 on offer and another one confirms their survival.

Against nothing-to-play-for-Sunderland things are looking rosy for the Owls, as the 16/1 on them to go down implies.

No doubt the visitors will be pulling out all the stops to secure a result which is why the 13/2 about their stopper JAMES BEADLE TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals.

Beadle has five cards to his name this term, the majority of which have come for Oxford.

Three were for time-wasting antics, one coming in the 40th minute and whilst it would boost the odds to combine it with a Wednesday result I do not think it is worth the risk.

Plymouth vs Hull

The same blueprint applies for Plymouth vs Hull except both of these sides need to win on the final day.

For the Pilgrims, three points guarantees survival and for Hull, it gives them a chance of a top six finish although they also need West Brom to lose.

Allsop

A keeper card is the way in but which keeper to choose? The logic works both ways but I think the punt is visiting stopper RYAN ALLSOP TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

Besides the fact he has three cards this term, as the away keeper he is the more enticing pick for the simple reason that if the circumstances suit and Allsop running through the dark arts playbook, n doubt the home faithful will let the referee know.

Odds correct at 1100 BST (03/05/24)

