Football tips, predictions and best bets: Sky Bet Championship 06/03/24

Southampton vs Preston Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

Home 2/5 | Draw 19/5 | Away 6/1 James Cantrill Southampton look a far cry from the side that broke the club's unbeaten record. Since a 5-3 win over Huddersfield, Saints have lost four of their six games, keeping only one clean sheet. Russell Martin’s team have conceded three goals in each of their last two games and in four of their last seven. With BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE clicking in five of those matches, it appeals on Wednesday. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet Preston’s form may be fleeting under Ryan Lowe but they head down south on an upward trajectory. Unbeaten in seven (W4 D3) Lowe’s side have moved to within three points of the playoffs. North End will fancy their chances of compounding Saints' issues. Odds correct at 1500 GMT (05/03/24)

QPR vs West Brom Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 21/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 7/5 James Cantrill ISAAC HAYDEN has picked up six cards this term, impressive considering he has only started 14 games. Three of those bookings have come in the Sky Bet Championship - he joined QPR in the January window and has only started five games, completing eight tackles and committing seven fouls.

It is the midfielder’s fourth stint in the second tier, having previously played for Norwich, Newcastle and Hull. Hayden now has 20 cards across 71 appearances, giving him a cards per 90 average of 0.41, which goes a little way to explaining why he is as short as 7/5 TO BE SHOWN A CARD on Wednesday. CLICK HERE to back Isaac Hayden to be shown a card with Sky Bet At 2/1, backing him to add to his tally against an industrious West Brom midfield, appeals.

BuildABet @ 30/1 QPR to win

Isaac Hayden to be shown a card

Darnell Furlong 2+ fouls

Ilias Chair to score or assist CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet With five goals, six assists and seven cards to his name, Ilias Chair has been pure box office this term. The Moroccan has had a hand in a goal in each of his last three appearances, so if QPR can find the net on Wednesday, Chair may very well be involved. His last two direct opponents have committed two fouls each and Darnell Furlong, who averages one foul a game, is the player tasked with containing the Hoops' mercurial talent on Wednesday.