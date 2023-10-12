Football tips, predictions and best bets: Saturday 14/10/23

Northern Ireland v San Marino

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)

I won't bore you with the details of San Marino being a bad team. You'll have to have avoided all international football or never been involved in a pub 'do you reckon you could live there for five years and be good enough to play for them?' discussion to not know what they are like.

They did score in a friendly with Saint Lucia in November last year, so that's something, but Northern Ireland are winning this. There is your brave prediction at odds of 1/100.

What has caught my eye over San Marino's recent results is that they're not getting absolutely hammered in the way that you'd probably expect.

Finland are the only side across both 2022 and 2023 to have scored at least five in a game against the European minnows. Decent enough going, although you have to note the level of opposition.

But this is a Northern Ireland side ranked 74th in the world and incredibly unlikely to feature at next year's tournament. At 20/23, taking UNDER 4.5 GOALS provides some appeal.

The reverse fixture finished 2-0, and Northern Ireland aren't exactly a prolific team in front of goal. They've failed to find the net in four of their six qualifiers so far.

I did look at San Marino +4 handicap but taking the unders here also covers off the hosts winning 4-0. We don't have to worry too much about the away side finding the net given their record.

Odds correct at 0930 BST (13/10/23)