Football tips, predictions and best bets: Saturday 14/10/23

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)
I won't bore you with the details of San Marino being a bad team. You'll have to have avoided all international football or never been involved in a pub 'do you reckon you could live there for five years and be good enough to play for them?' discussion to not know what they are like.
They did score in a friendly with Saint Lucia in November last year, so that's something, but Northern Ireland are winning this. There is your brave prediction at odds of 1/100.
What has caught my eye over San Marino's recent results is that they're not getting absolutely hammered in the way that you'd probably expect.
Finland are the only side across both 2022 and 2023 to have scored at least five in a game against the European minnows. Decent enough going, although you have to note the level of opposition.
But this is a Northern Ireland side ranked 74th in the world and incredibly unlikely to feature at next year's tournament. At 20/23, taking UNDER 4.5 GOALS provides some appeal.
The reverse fixture finished 2-0, and Northern Ireland aren't exactly a prolific team in front of goal. They've failed to find the net in four of their six qualifiers so far.
I did look at San Marino +4 handicap but taking the unders here also covers off the hosts winning 4-0. We don't have to worry too much about the away side finding the net given their record.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
JORDAN RHODES is a man enjoying his football at the minute.
The Blackpool frontman has bagged six in seven starts this campaign, five in his last four which includes a hat-trick against Reading.
The English Football League stalwart is on course to hit a domestic double for the first time since his last season at Blackburn in 2015/16.
His price of 23/10 TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals here.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Only four points separate Doncaster and Sutton United in the Sky Bet League Two, the gulf in quality is a lot larger though.
After a dismal start, Grant McCann’s side have turned a corner, the exact moment appearing to be the League Cup defeat against Everton, a fixture they led until late.
Although Rovers have won (4) as many games as they have lost over the nine game period since, there is a lot to be enthusiastic about.
Doncaster marginally lost by one goal against three of the current four title favourites (Mansfield, Stockport and Wrexham) and picked up a point against Swindon.
JOE IRONSIDE has rediscovered his form bagging three in his last four.
No side has conceded more in the fourth tier than Sutton (26), two thirds of those have come in their travels, so the hosts frontman must fancy his chances TO SCORE ANYTIME this Saturday.
Joe Townsend (@JoesterT)
From starting the season W0 D2 L5, BURTON are W3 D2 L0 across their past five Sky Bet League One fixtures.
That improvement has been based on a marked improvement in defensive performances. The Brewers have allowed just 0.97 expected goals against (xGA) on average across their past six games, prior to that allowing 1.73.
Lincoln, meanwhile, have tailed off after a strong start, with the only league win in their last five coming at home to bottom club Cheltenham.
The 3/1 about an away win does appeal but not as much as the 7/4 on BURTON DRAW NO BET.
This gives us the safety net of a returned stake should the match end level, a serious possibility given both sides have drawn two of their last five.
James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt)
Wrexham are the best side in the division from set pieces, according to the underlying data.
The division's darlings have racked up an xG of 7.42 from dead ball situations, underperforming the metric by some.
Coincidentally, the Red Dragons face one of the worst sides at defending set pieces this Saturday, Salford have shipped 5.82 xGA.
Therefore, one of the hosts centre backs is worth getting onside and although AARON HAYDEN’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks a touch short, the defender is worth taking on.
Only two Wrexham players have notched up a better xG per 90 then Hayden (0.22), who is also averaging 1.47 shots and 0.16 goals per 90.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.