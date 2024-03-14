Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two 16/03/24

1pt Perry Ng 1+ shots on target in Swansea v Cardiff at 11/4 (bet365)
1pt Jack Moylan to score anytime in Lincoln vs Bristol Rovers at 3/1 (General)
1pt Crewe to beat MK Dons at 3/1 (bet365)
0.5pts Perry Ng to score anytime in Swansea v Cardiff at 13/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
0.5pts Radu Dragusin to be shown a card in Fulham vs Tottenham at 7/1 (Sky Bet)
PERRY NG is enjoying quite the season for Cardiff City – the right-sided full-back or wing-back is actually the Bluebirds’ leading scorer in the Sky Bet Championship with six goals.
Clearly, that says plenty about Cardiff’s paucity of finishers further forward but Ng is revelling in the licence he’s being given to roam, registering more shots than any non-striker in the squad.
The bookies, though, don’t have seem to have cottoned on.
Ng has let fly in eight of his past nine matches yet you can get 11/4 in places for him to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET against a shaky Swansea side allowing visitors 13.1 efforts per game on average.
The 27-year-old has attempted 25 shots in 33 games – and 12 have been on target. I’ll be taking the Sky Bet price boost on 3/1 for him to add to that figure come Saturday lunchtime.
It also has to be worth a bit of shrapnel on him TO SCORE ANYTIME and add to his season’s tally.
Of the players on show, only Swansea striker Jerry Yates (7) has scored more in the league this season so 13/1 on Ng to hit the net looks gigantic given he’s scored three in his past 10 games.
Cardiff have won four games on the spin to give themselves an outside shot at a play-off spot. Swansea midfielder Joe Allen is back in favour but is averaging a yellow card every 128 minutes of football this season.
Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)
JACK MOYLAN looks to be some scalp. Lincoln signed him from the Irish Premier Division and the midfielder has netted back-to-back braces in his last two appearances.
The first came in a cameo at Oakwell in the 5-1 thumping last weekend, then Moylan had a hand in half of the goals as the Imps hit Cambridge for six in midweek.
At 3/1, the Irishman looks a good price TO SCORE ANYTIME amidst a real purple patch.
It is worth noting, Lincoln are odds on to beat Bristol Rovers and have netted 11 goals in their last two games.
Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)
CREWE have an impressive record against the division's biggest and best sides in Sky Bet League Two.
The Railwaymen are fourth for context, two points outside the automatic spots, so they are not exactly no hopers but their record against fellow promotion hopefuls is outstanding.
In their trips away to sides currently in the top seven, Crewe have played five, lost none and taken 11 points. Compare that with their record against the bottom seven and it suggests Lee Bell’s side are more suited to games when the onus is not on his side.
In trips to the current bottom seven, Crewe have taken less points (5) and only won once.
At 3/1, backing the visitors TO WIN appeals at Stadium MK.
Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)
Micky van Ven's early withdrawal at Villa Park was down to a muscle injury that should keep him out of Tottenham’s trip to Craven Cottage.
In the Dutchman’s absence, RADU DRAGUSIN should make his full Premier League debut.
The Romanian has played 49 minutes of top flight football, the bulk of which coming against Villa last Sunday where Dragusin was carded for stopping a quick freekick.
Although the Romanian isn’t the most cynical player, his price of 7/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals on Saturday evening.
This is partially because the defender will be tasked with containing Rodrigo Muniz. The cumbersome Brazilian commits (1.1) and draws (1.0) fouls in equal measure with at least one of the opposition's centre backs getting a booking in two of his last three appearances.
Tottenham have won their last two games, netting seven times in the process and only conceding once. Son Heung-min was in sparkling form in the 4-0 win at Villa Park, netting once and setting up another two taking him to 24 goal contributions for the campaign.
Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)
