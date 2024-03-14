Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Best bets CRewe

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two 16/03/24

By Sporting Life
13:53 · FRI March 15, 2024

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets

1pt Perry Ng 1+ shots on target in Swansea v Cardiff at 11/4 (bet365)

1pt Jack Moylan to score anytime in Lincoln vs Bristol Rovers at 3/1 (General)

1pt Crewe to beat MK Dons at 3/1 (bet365)

0.5pts Perry Ng to score anytime in Swansea v Cardiff at 13/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

0.5pts Radu Dragusin to be shown a card in Fulham vs Tottenham at 7/1 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

PASTE INTO URL >>> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Swansea v Cardiff

Michael Beardmore

PERRY NG is enjoying quite the season for Cardiff City – the right-sided full-back or wing-back is actually the Bluebirds’ leading scorer in the Sky Bet Championship with six goals.

Clearly, that says plenty about Cardiff’s paucity of finishers further forward but Ng is revelling in the licence he’s being given to roam, registering more shots than any non-striker in the squad.

The bookies, though, don’t have seem to have cottoned on.

Cardiff goalscoring stats led by Perry Ng

Ng has let fly in eight of his past nine matches yet you can get 11/4 in places for him to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET against a shaky Swansea side allowing visitors 13.1 efforts per game on average.

The 27-year-old has attempted 25 shots in 33 games – and 12 have been on target. I’ll be taking the Sky Bet price boost on 3/1 for him to add to that figure come Saturday lunchtime.

It also has to be worth a bit of shrapnel on him TO SCORE ANYTIME and add to his season’s tally.

Of the players on show, only Swansea striker Jerry Yates (7) has scored more in the league this season so 13/1 on Ng to hit the net looks gigantic given he’s scored three in his past 10 games.

BuildABet @85/1

  • Perry Ng to score anytime
  • Cardiff to win
  • Joe Allen to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Cardiff have won four games on the spin to give themselves an outside shot at a play-off spot. Swansea midfielder Joe Allen is back in favour but is averaging a yellow card every 128 minutes of football this season.

Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)

Lincoln vs Bristol Rovers

James Cantrill

JACK MOYLAN looks to be some scalp. Lincoln signed him from the Irish Premier Division and the midfielder has netted back-to-back braces in his last two appearances.

The first came in a cameo at Oakwell in the 5-1 thumping last weekend, then Moylan had a hand in half of the goals as the Imps hit Cambridge for six in midweek.

Moylan

At 3/1, the Irishman looks a good price TO SCORE ANYTIME amidst a real purple patch.

It is worth noting, Lincoln are odds on to beat Bristol Rovers and have netted 11 goals in their last two games.

Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)

MK Dons vs Crewe

James Cantrill

CREWE have an impressive record against the division's biggest and best sides in Sky Bet League Two.

The Railwaymen are fourth for context, two points outside the automatic spots, so they are not exactly no hopers but their record against fellow promotion hopefuls is outstanding.

In their trips away to sides currently in the top seven, Crewe have played five, lost none and taken 11 points. Compare that with their record against the bottom seven and it suggests Lee Bell’s side are more suited to games when the onus is not on his side.

In trips to the current bottom seven, Crewe have taken less points (5) and only won once.

At 3/1, backing the visitors TO WIN appeals at Stadium MK.

Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)

Fulham vs Tottenham

James Cantrill

Micky van Ven's early withdrawal at Villa Park was down to a muscle injury that should keep him out of Tottenham’s trip to Craven Cottage.

In the Dutchman’s absence, RADU DRAGUSIN should make his full Premier League debut.

The Romanian has played 49 minutes of top flight football, the bulk of which coming against Villa last Sunday where Dragusin was carded for stopping a quick freekick.

Although the Romanian isn’t the most cynical player, his price of 7/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals on Saturday evening.

This is partially because the defender will be tasked with containing Rodrigo Muniz. The cumbersome Brazilian commits (1.1) and draws (1.0) fouls in equal measure with at least one of the opposition's centre backs getting a booking in two of his last three appearances.

BuildABet @23/1

  • Tottenham to win
  • Son Heung-min to score anytime
  • Radu Dragusin to be shown a card

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Tottenham have won their last two games, netting seven times in the process and only conceding once. Son Heung-min was in sparkling form in the 4-0 win at Villa Park, netting once and setting up another two taking him to 24 goal contributions for the campaign.

Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo