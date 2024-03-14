Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two 16/03/24

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 1pt Perry Ng 1+ shots on target in Swansea v Cardiff at 11/4 (bet365) 1pt Jack Moylan to score anytime in Lincoln vs Bristol Rovers at 3/1 (General) 1pt Crewe to beat MK Dons at 3/1 (bet365) 0.5pts Perry Ng to score anytime in Swansea v Cardiff at 13/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 0.5pts Radu Dragusin to be shown a card in Fulham vs Tottenham at 7/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Swansea v Cardiff Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 17/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 10/3 Michael Beardmore PERRY NG is enjoying quite the season for Cardiff City – the right-sided full-back or wing-back is actually the Bluebirds’ leading scorer in the Sky Bet Championship with six goals. Clearly, that says plenty about Cardiff’s paucity of finishers further forward but Ng is revelling in the licence he’s being given to roam, registering more shots than any non-striker in the squad. The bookies, though, don’t have seem to have cottoned on.

Ng has let fly in eight of his past nine matches yet you can get 11/4 in places for him to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET against a shaky Swansea side allowing visitors 13.1 efforts per game on average. CLICK HERE to back Ng 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet The 27-year-old has attempted 25 shots in 33 games – and 12 have been on target. I’ll be taking the Sky Bet price boost on 3/1 for him to add to that figure come Saturday lunchtime. It also has to be worth a bit of shrapnel on him TO SCORE ANYTIME and add to his season’s tally. CLICK HERE to back Ng to score anytime with Sky Bet Of the players on show, only Swansea striker Jerry Yates (7) has scored more in the league this season so 13/1 on Ng to hit the net looks gigantic given he’s scored three in his past 10 games.

At 3/1, the Irishman looks a good price TO SCORE ANYTIME amidst a real purple patch. CLICK HERE to back Jack Moylan to score anytime with Sky Bet It is worth noting, Lincoln are odds on to beat Bristol Rovers and have netted 11 goals in their last two games. Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)

MK Dons vs Crewe Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/5 James Cantrill CREWE have an impressive record against the division's biggest and best sides in Sky Bet League Two. The Railwaymen are fourth for context, two points outside the automatic spots, so they are not exactly no hopers but their record against fellow promotion hopefuls is outstanding. In their trips away to sides currently in the top seven, Crewe have played five, lost none and taken 11 points. Compare that with their record against the bottom seven and it suggests Lee Bell’s side are more suited to games when the onus is not on his side. In trips to the current bottom seven, Crewe have taken less points (5) and only won once. At 3/1, backing the visitors TO WIN appeals at Stadium MK. CLICK HERE to back Crewe to beat MK Dons with Sky Bet Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)

Fulham vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 12/5 | Draw 14/5 | Away 1/1 James Cantrill Micky van Ven's early withdrawal at Villa Park was down to a muscle injury that should keep him out of Tottenham’s trip to Craven Cottage. In the Dutchman’s absence, RADU DRAGUSIN should make his full Premier League debut. The Romanian has played 49 minutes of top flight football, the bulk of which coming against Villa last Sunday where Dragusin was carded for stopping a quick freekick. Although the Romanian isn’t the most cynical player, his price of 7/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals on Saturday evening. CLICK HERE to back Radu Dragusin to be shown a card with Sky Bet This is partially because the defender will be tasked with containing Rodrigo Muniz. The cumbersome Brazilian commits (1.1) and draws (1.0) fouls in equal measure with at least one of the opposition's centre backs getting a booking in two of his last three appearances.

Tottenham have won their last two games, netting seven times in the process and only conceding once. Son Heung-min was in sparkling form in the 4-0 win at Villa Park, netting once and setting up another two taking him to 24 goal contributions for the campaign. Odds correct 1300 GMT (15/03/24)