Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and Serie A for Sunday 10/03/23

2pts Over 2.5 Goals in Fiorentina vs Roma at evens (General)
1.5pt Jarrod Bowen to score anytime in West Ham vs Burnley at 7/4 (bet365)
1pt Mikey Johnston to score anytime in Huddersfield vs West Brom at 9/2 (Betfair, Paddys)
Injuries to almost every forward at the club have forced West Bromwich Albion to look elsewhere for goals in recent weeks - and their other attacking-minded players have really stepped up to deliver.
None more so than winger MIKEY JOHNSTON who has proved an inspired January loan signing from Celtic, scoring four times in six games since being given his first start by Baggies boss Carlos Corberan.
Corberan, of course, is up against his old side here and his Throstles will get chances against a Terriers outfit battling relegation and with just six clean sheets to their name in 36 Sky Bet Championship games this season.
Johnston has taken to the English second tier like a duck to water, scoring twice as many goals for the Baggies in his short stay as he had previously managed this season for Celtic, where he was mainly employed off the bench.
He likes a shot from range - and is fully capable of a screamer as he showed in the draw at QPR in midweek - but also finds space at the right time in the penalty area and 9/2 on the Republic of Ireland international TO SCORE ANYTIME is a big price.
The Premier League's second worst defence - a Burnley back-line that has shipped 60 goals in 27 games - heads south to face a West Ham side boasting the top flight's joint fourth highest scorer.
Often in football tipping, you have to dig deep to find value but that is not the case on this occasion thanks to the incredibly generous 7/4 bet365 are offering on JARROD BOWEN TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The England forward tops the Hammers' goalscoring charts with 14 and has attempted a ridiculous 63 shots in his 26 league games this term. He's going to get chances in this one, of that there is no doubt.
Some firms price him odds-on to find the net against the Clarets - so 7/4 looks an absolute steal.
Burnley have conceded to Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Rodrigo Muniz recently. Bowen could have a field day and it might be worth chancing 50/1 on him to replicate his recent hat-trick against Brentford.
I am shocked to see even money available for OVER 2.5 GOALS in this clash.
It seems to me that the bookies are still pricing Roma's games as though Jose Mourinho is the manager. He's not. Instead it's Daniele De Rossi, and he's brought a much more attacking style of play to the table.
Roma have won seven of 10 across all competitions since he took charge, losing just once against Serie A leaders Inter, and are playing with freedom that is seeing the goals fly in - including four against Brighton on Thursday.
They have scored 26 times in those 10 matches, with the Over 2.5 line being covered in eight of those, though all seven league games under De Rossie have featured three or more goals.
Fiorentina aren't exactly quiet on the goal front either, fresh from a 4-3 win at Maccabi Haifa in midweek, with six of their last 10 going over 2.5 goals. At home, 12 of their 19 matches have seen 3+ goals, so the even money price available should be snapped up for this contest.
Finally, the current standings make this an important game for both sides. Roma are fifth, just four points behind Bologna who hold the final Champions League qualifying place and who face Inter this weekend, while Fiorentina are eighth and just four points behind sixth placed Atalanta.
Odds correct at 1635 GMT (08/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.