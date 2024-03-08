Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Sky Bet Championship and Serie A for Sunday 10/03/23

Huddersfield vs West Brom Kick-off time: 12:00 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Michael Beardmore Injuries to almost every forward at the club have forced West Bromwich Albion to look elsewhere for goals in recent weeks - and their other attacking-minded players have really stepped up to deliver. None more so than winger MIKEY JOHNSTON who has proved an inspired January loan signing from Celtic, scoring four times in six games since being given his first start by Baggies boss Carlos Corberan. Corberan, of course, is up against his old side here and his Throstles will get chances against a Terriers outfit battling relegation and with just six clean sheets to their name in 36 Sky Bet Championship games this season. Johnston has taken to the English second tier like a duck to water, scoring twice as many goals for the Baggies in his short stay as he had previously managed this season for Celtic, where he was mainly employed off the bench.

He likes a shot from range - and is fully capable of a screamer as he showed in the draw at QPR in midweek - but also finds space at the right time in the penalty area and 9/2 on the Republic of Ireland international TO SCORE ANYTIME is a big price.

West Ham vs Burnley Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Some firms price him odds-on to find the net against the Clarets - so 7/4 looks an absolute steal. Burnley have conceded to Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Rodrigo Muniz recently. Bowen could have a field day and it might be worth chancing 50/1 on him to replicate his recent hat-trick against Brentford.

Fiorentina vs Roma Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: TNT Sport 4

Daniele De Rossi has his Roma side purring