Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, FA Cup and La Liga for Sunday 03/12/23

Eastleigh vs Reading

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)

Unfortunately for Reading, talk around off-the-pitch matters have returned to the fore.

News emerged on Thursday that staff at the club have not been paid on time, with priority given to trying to ensured players received wages to avoid another points deduction.

Understandably, that's led to anger among supporters, with Reading fan group 'Sell Before We Dai' set to protest against owner Dai Yongge in front of the TV cameras.

Eastleigh aren't flying in the National League, sat in mid-table, five points adrift of the play-offs. Yet they will sense an opportunity for a Cupset™️ here.

I'm unsure if I take them to win, but I will back the 7/4 price on EASTLEIGH TO SCORE 2+ GOALS.

A total of 65% of Eastleigh's National League goals this season have come in front of their own supporters, with three scored against promotion hopefuls Aldershot and Barnet.

In fact, eight of their 11 home league games have seen them find the net at least twice.

Paul McCallum is enjoying another fine season in England's fifth tier with 16 goals in 17 appearances, while Scott Quigley has also been contributing with eight. Enzio Boldewijn's EFL experience has also shown.

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/12/23)