Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, FA Cup and La Liga for Sunday 03/12/23

1pt Eastleigh to score 2+ goals v Reading at 7/4 (General)
1pt Antoine Griezmann to score anytime in Barcelona v Atletico Madrid at 5/2 (bet365)
Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff)
Unfortunately for Reading, talk around off-the-pitch matters have returned to the fore.
News emerged on Thursday that staff at the club have not been paid on time, with priority given to trying to ensured players received wages to avoid another points deduction.
Understandably, that's led to anger among supporters, with Reading fan group 'Sell Before We Dai' set to protest against owner Dai Yongge in front of the TV cameras.
Eastleigh aren't flying in the National League, sat in mid-table, five points adrift of the play-offs. Yet they will sense an opportunity for a Cupset™️ here.
I'm unsure if I take them to win, but I will back the 7/4 price on EASTLEIGH TO SCORE 2+ GOALS.
A total of 65% of Eastleigh's National League goals this season have come in front of their own supporters, with three scored against promotion hopefuls Aldershot and Barnet.
In fact, eight of their 11 home league games have seen them find the net at least twice.
Paul McCallum is enjoying another fine season in England's fifth tier with 16 goals in 17 appearances, while Scott Quigley has also been contributing with eight. Enzio Boldewijn's EFL experience has also shown.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/12/23)
Two sides who find themselves a part of the chasing pack, four point separates the duo from Real Madrid and surprise outfit Girona at the top of the La Liga table.
Home form has largely helped Atletico in their position so far, with seven wins from seven firing them to a maximum 21 points. That could be problematic as they're on the road here.
However, we can't completely disregard their chances and rather than gamble on the outright market, taking ANTOINE GRIEZMANN TO SCORE ANYTIME provides appeal at 5/2.
The forward - an ex-Barcelona player - has 13 goals in 18 league and Champions League games this season. He is well on his way to smashing last season's brilliant tally of 16. A note there that he also posted 19 assists last season.
He's also found the net in three of his last four outings for Atletico.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/12/23)
