Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League & Sky Bet EFL for Saturday 17/02/24

Burnley vs Arsenal Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 9/1 | Draw 9/2 | Away 2/7 James Cantrill Nicolas Jover, Arsenal’s set piece coach, noticed something during the winter break. Prior to it, DECLAN RICE only took four corners in 20 Premier League games and in the four games since, he has taken 12. Rice has four ASSISTS, three of which have come since the turn of the year where he has completed as many key passes (8) as he did in his previous 10 matches.

If Rice continues with set piece duty, he could grab another couple of assists at Turf Moor where Arsenal, the best set piece side in the division, take on the worst side in defending them.

