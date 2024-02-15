Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League & Sky Bet EFL for Saturday 17/02/24

1.5pts Declan Rice 1+ assist in Burnley vs Arsenal at 9/2 (Betfair, Paddys)
1pt Birmingham to beat Sunderland at 43/20 (Unibet)
More selections to follow...
Nicolas Jover, Arsenal’s set piece coach, noticed something during the winter break.
Prior to it, DECLAN RICE only took four corners in 20 Premier League games and in the four games since, he has taken 12.
Rice has four ASSISTS, three of which have come since the turn of the year where he has completed as many key passes (8) as he did in his previous 10 matches.
If Rice continues with set piece duty, he could grab another couple of assists at Turf Moor where Arsenal, the best set piece side in the division, take on the worst side in defending them.
The price about 1+ ASSIST is worth a punt, as the firms offering them pay out if Rice wins a penalty or free kick and the subsequent shot is scored.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (15/02/24)
BIRMINGHAM TO WIN against Sunderland appeals at 2/1 and abaove for the context of the game alone.
A harmonious relationship between Tony Mowbray and the Black Cats faithful was cut prematurely short in the opinion of both parties.
Maybe Sunderland thought the grass was greener but Michael Beale’s spell on Tyneside hasn’t got off to a flying start.
10 games into it and Sunderland have lost (4) as many games as they have won.
No doubt Mowbray will be motivated to get one over his former employers which is why it is worth overlooking his current club’s patchy form.
Birmingham have only won two of their six league games this year but have faced two of the top six.
Odds correct at 1210 GMT (15/02/24)
