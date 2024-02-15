Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Saturday Best Bets Mowbray

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League & Sky Bet EFL for Saturday 17/02/24

By Sporting Life
12:38 · THU February 15, 2024

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets

1.5pts Declan Rice 1+ assist in Burnley vs Arsenal at 9/2 (Betfair, Paddys)

1pt Birmingham to beat Sunderland at 43/20 (Unibet)

More selections to follow...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Burnley vs Arsenal

James Cantrill

Nicolas Jover, Arsenal’s set piece coach, noticed something during the winter break.

Prior to it, DECLAN RICE only took four corners in 20 Premier League games and in the four games since, he has taken 12.

Rice has four ASSISTS, three of which have come since the turn of the year where he has completed as many key passes (8) as he did in his previous 10 matches.

Declan Rice

If Rice continues with set piece duty, he could grab another couple of assists at Turf Moor where Arsenal, the best set piece side in the division, take on the worst side in defending them.

The price about 1+ ASSIST is worth a punt, as the firms offering them pay out if Rice wins a penalty or free kick and the subsequent shot is scored.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (15/02/24)

Birmingham vs Sunderland

James Cantrill

BIRMINGHAM TO WIN against Sunderland appeals at 2/1 and abaove for the context of the game alone.

A harmonious relationship between Tony Mowbray and the Black Cats faithful was cut prematurely short in the opinion of both parties.

Tony Mowbray's Sunderland are trending positively

Maybe Sunderland thought the grass was greener but Michael Beale’s spell on Tyneside hasn’t got off to a flying start.

10 games into it and Sunderland have lost (4) as many games as they have won.

No doubt Mowbray will be motivated to get one over his former employers which is why it is worth overlooking his current club’s patchy form.

Birmingham have only won two of their six league games this year but have faced two of the top six.

Odds correct at 1210 GMT (15/02/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS