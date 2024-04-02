Sporting Life
Weds best bets Doughty

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League 03/04/24

By James Cantrill
15:32 · TUE April 02, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

0.5pts Alfie Doughty 1+ assist in Arsenal vs Luton at 7/1 (bet365)

0.5pts Under 2.5 goals in Brentford vs Brighton at 31/20 (Paddy Power)

Arsenal vs Luton

Only 10 Premier League players have notched up more assists this term then Luton’s ALFIE DOUGHTY.

The full-back has seven to his name and averages two key passes (pass leading to a shot) a game putting him level with Bernardo Silva, Pedro Neto and Phil Foden.

Doughty

His assists per 90 average of 0.28 translates to a price of 13/5, so even if you factor in the opposition (Arsenal) and the venue (the Emirates), the 7/1 available for Doughty to register 1+ ASSIST seems large.

The Hatters are odds against to score in North London but have found the net at Villa Park, St James’ Park (four times), Anfield and Tottenham already this term and Arsenal have only kept two clean sheets in their last eight on their own patch.

BuildABet @ 9/1

  • Arsenal to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Alfie Doughty 1+ assist

Luton have made a habit of starting strong against the divisions biggest and best sides and after the effort Arsenal put in at the Emirates at the weekend both sides could find the net on Wednesday. As the odds reflect though, the hosts should canter to a victory.

Brentford vs Brighton

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton have developed a reputation as the Premier League’s entertainers but with both teams to score only clicking in two of their last eight games, the swashbuckling Seagulls have been reverting to a more pragmatic approach.

In the Premier League this calendar year four of their 10 games have seen two or fewer goals scored, Brighton have failed to net on four occasions and kept clean sheets in the same amount of games.

Roberto De Zerbi
Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi

Although it is not going to make for comfortable watching, at the prices available backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals here.

Brentford’s recent record also makes this a tricky angle to justify with their last 10 matches averaging 3.5 goals a game and overs clicking seven of those games, the Bee’s most recent match did not see a goal until injury time though.

BuildABet @ 29/1

  • Kristoffer Ajer 2+ shots
  • Ivan Toney 2+ fouls
  • Jan Paul van Hecke to be carded

Brentford are one of the divisions best set piece sides and defender Kristoffer Ajer has netted in each of their last two games having three shots over that period.

Ivan Toney has scored four goals since his return and committed 18 fouls. The battle between him and Jan Paul van Hecke, who has 10 cards to his name this season, could get tasty.

Odds correct at 1500 BST (02/04/24)

