Tuesday best bets - Stockton

Football tips, predictions and best bets: League One, League Two 23/04/24

By James Cantrill
18:12 · MON April 22, 2024

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets

1pt Cole Stockton to score anytime in Barrow vs Bradford at 5/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Draw in Colchester vs Doncaster at 13/5 (General)

Barrow vs Bradford

COLE STOCKTON has netted seven times in just over 1,075 minutes of Sky Bet League Two action since joining Barrow in the January transfer window.

His side needed three points to put them in pole position heading into the final day of the season.

Stockton

As it stands, there are six teams competing for the last three playoff spots available and victory for Bradford would put them right in the mix.

Unfortunately, the Bantams have not kept a clean sheet on the road in four games whilst Barrow have netted in all bar one of their last 16 home games.

At 5/2, Stockton TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth a punt.

League Two play-off race

  • 5th - Crewe, 70pts
  • 6th - Barrow, 68pts*
  • 7th - Crawley, 67pts

---

  • 8th - Doncaster, 67pts*
  • 9th - Walsall, 65pts
  • 10th - Bradford, 63pts*

*game in-hand

Colchester vs Doncaster

The other game in League Two also has a big bearing on the play-off race.

Doncaster’s eight consecutive wins has seen their meteoric rise take them to within striking distance of the top seven. In fact, a point for Grant McCann’s side on Tuesday leaves it in their hands heading into the last game.

Rovers take on Colchester and the hosts have not quite secured their top flight status yet.

The U’s are three points ahead of Sutton United with a significantly better goal difference (7) but any sort of result on Tuesday secures their status in the fourth tier.

Considering the context of the match, I think backing the DRAW is the way to go, as it suits both parties.

Odds correct at 1700 BST (22/04/24)

