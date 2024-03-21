Football tips, predictions and best bets: International friendlies 22/03/24

1pt Denzel Dumfries 1+ assists in Netherlands vs Scotland at 11/2 (William Hill)
1pt Nicolae Stanciu to score anytime in Romania vs Northern Ireland at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
Scotland have not beaten the Dutch in more than 20 years since a 1-0 win in 2003 but have drawn four of the past 11 meetings and will head to Amsterdam buoyant after qualifying for Euro 2024, continuing their steady improvement under Steve Clarke.
But this is still a Scottish side that has conceded 14 times in their past five games - OK they played England, Spain and France during that run but also let in two against Georgia and three at home to Norway.
It's almost nailed on that the Netherlands will find the net a couple of times here, as evidenced by the 8/13 on 2+ Dutch goals along with the plethora of players priced 9/4 or shorter to score anytime.
The standout price, however, appears in the assists market with marauding wing-back DENZEL DUMFRIES a tasty 11/2 with William Hill TO ASSIST A GOAL.
The Inter Milan man registered a whopping five assists in six appearances during the Netherlands' Euro qualifying campaign and has been a regular attacking threat for his country ever since bursting onto the scene at Euro 2020.
Romania’s Euro 2024 preparation continues with the visit of Northern Ireland in Bucharest and the hosts should be confident of victory.
Edward Iordănescu’s side conceded just five times in ten qualification matches - a worrying sign for Northern Ireland who failed to score in six of their ten competitive outings.
Unbeaten in their last five in front of their own supporters, the 4/5 price on a home victory appeals if we're building Friday accumulators.
Instead, my eye was caught by something a bit bigger and the 9/2 general odds on NICOLAE STANCIU TO SCORE ANYTIME - something he did multiple times in qualifying.
His three goals was the joint-highest of any Romania player, with the midfielder benefitting from a more advanced role in the side.
Romania's captain also averaged the highest numbers of shots in the campaign too, with at least two taken in every home games - four of the five saw three or more.
It helps that he's trusted in free-kick situations - even more so that he's demonstrated an ability to score from tough situations. Add in penalties to this as well.
He had a huge six shots for a goal against Kosovo and four in the same outcome against Andorra. Against an uninspiring Northern Ireland side, Stanciu should see multiple chances to strike.
STANCIU's involvement has already been discussed above.
With an aggressive style out of possession, taking the home side to have plenty of shots and corners rounds off our BuildABet nicely.
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (21/03/24)
