Football tips, predictions and best bets: Friday 17/11/2023 Euro 2024 qualifiers

Finland vs N Ireland Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Home 10/11 | Draw 9/4 | Away 3/1 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) FINLAND host Northern Ireland in the final bit of Group H action for the pair. With a top two finish out of reach for both countries, it promises to be a bit of a stale affair. That said, the Eagle-owls look like a worthy punt TO WIN. CLICK HERE to back Finland to win with Sky Bet Markku Kanerva’s side won each of their opening two home games by a combined aggregate score of 8-0. His side were also unfortunate to lose the following games with Denmark and Kazakhstan in Helsinki conceding late on both occasions. Northern Ireland, on the other hand, have been woeful. Their only two wins have come against minnows San Marino, losing all of their other six games.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

Moldova vs Albania Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Extra

Home 19/5 | Draw 23/10 | Away 3/4 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Moldova are into do or die territory in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. With two games to play in Group E, they sit second from bottom on nine points but are only four points behind leaders Albania meaning victory here would propel them to within a point of Friday’s opposition. In such a tight group, the magnitude of this clash cannot be understated which is why cards appeal here. Scottish official William Collum has the whistle for this one and although he has been pretty stingy with the bookings this campaign, he did dish out six in the one Euro qualifier he has overseen.

Artur Craciun getting a talking too by the referee in Moldova's match against Poland

At 11/5, ARTUR CRACIUN is a standout price TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to bet on Moldova vs Albania The defender has notched up seven cards in 19 appearances for his nation which includes the two yellows and subsequent red card he received in Moldova’s friendly with Sweden. Domestically, he has notched up eight cards in the Polish top flight in just 13 appearances, that is a cards per 90 average of 0.63 and based on that alone, he should be odds on here.

Poland vs Czechia Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Extra

Home 13/10 | Draw 21/10 | Away 21/10 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) The other game in Group E is equally as crucial, pitting the two sides in between Albania and Moldova in the table against one another. It is Poland’s last game and they literally must win to stand any chance of qualifying. It is not quite as cut and dry for the CZECHIA but in essence the same applies as a point would put them at the mercy of Moldova if the latter can beat Albania. Are you following? The visitors' only defeat of their campaign came in Albania (3-0), a result that was affected by Mojmír Chytil’s early red card. That aside, they have fared well and look well equipped to win in Poland, unbeaten in their other five games which includes the reverse of this fixture.

Ales Mandous in action for Slavia Prague

Combining CZECHIA TO WIN with their keeper ALES MANDOUS TO BE SHOWN A CARD is worth a small punt. CLICK HERE to back Czech Republic to win and Ales Mandous to be shown a card with Sky Bet With first choice stopper Jiri Pavlenka unavailable, Mandous should continue in goal. He already has two cards to his name for Slavia Prague this season, making it nine in total over his career. If his nation gets their noses in front, no doubt Mandous will be pulling out all the stops.