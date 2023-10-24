Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League for Thursday 26/10/23

AZ Alkmaar vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

Home 11/5 | Draw 12/5 | Away 11/10 Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) We're nowhere near must-win territory for Aston Villa but a defeat here would potentially leave them caught up in a group far more open than it should be at this point. That away loss to Legia leaves them in third, but they've lost just one of their six games since that surprise outcome in Poland - that being a Carabao Cup loss to Everton. That run includes hitting six past Brighton and four against West Ham. Yes, both of those were at home, but it highlights just how much they are flying under Unai Emery's guidance. With odds-against prices available across the board, taking ASTON VILLA TO WIN provides some small appeal. Alkmaar sit second in the Eredivisie and boast a strong home record so far, but it's worth noting that six of their first nine games have come against teams sat ninth or below. Legia had twice the number of shots despite losing here at the beginning of the month - Villa have the attacking power to capitalise. Odds correct at 2045 BST (24/10/23)

Sparta Prague vs Rangers Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

Home 17/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 14/5 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) The new regime at Rangers got off to the best possible starts at the weekend, with Philippe Clement starting his reign with a dominant 4-0 home win over Hibernian. Clement was hot property just a year and a half ago after he guided Club Brugge to the Champions League knockouts - highlighting his European credentials - and I believe he will prove a shrewd acquisition for the Gers. His immediate impact could well continue into this tricky looking away game in Prague, with the attack-minded approach of Clement likely to see his players playing with freedom and enjoyment which could lend itself to positive early results.

New Rangers manager Philippe Clement

The managerial change, and tactical shift due to it, means Sparta know very little about what they will face on Thursday, and while their home form has been excellent for a long time, they have conceded plenty of goals at home this season. Sparta have conceded 11 times in nine games, against a varying difficulty of opponent, so a new-look Rangers team could cause them issues, and I think it's worth chancing the Scots to get a win here. With Clement's attacking approach, goals should flow at the epet ARENA - as the short prices about over 2.5 goals (3/4) and BTTS (4/6) suggest, so I'm happy to make a small stakes bet on a RANGERS WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 11/2. With little in the markets that are strongly fancied, taking a more speculative punt appealed most.

Olympiacos vs West Ham Kick-off time: 17:45 BST, Thursday

Home 21/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 23/20 Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA) West Ham have enjoyed a perfect start to their Europa League campaign, leading the way in Group A as they head to Greece to face Olympiacos. There's reason to believe this will be a difficult trip for the Hammers, though, and UNDER 1.5 WEST HAM GOALS is of serious interest from a betting perspective. The style of David Moyes' side is fairly set, happy to hit teams on the counter in the Premier League this season, perhaps even moreso when a solid result will almost guarantee them advancement from the group.

Domestic duties are the primary focus of the club this season, so changes can be expected. To suggest a weakened West Ham team is a pick'em price to breach a 1.5 goal line in a tough environment is a stretch. Olympiacos, albeit in a relatively weak Greek Super League, have conceded just two goals in seven league matches and have enough quality to at least keep West Ham from shifting their style to be more attacking. It could be an unspectacular performance from the visitors as a result. Odds correct at 1715 BST (25/10/23)