Football tips, predictions and best bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League for Thursday 15/02/24

Kerem Akturkoglu (right) isn't afraid of getting stuck in

The Turkish winger is having an excellent season for the Super Lig leaders, scoring 12 and assisting seven, but interestingly he has also picked up six yellows and a red - eight yellows and a red if you include his games for the national team. He is in fact the second most carded player this season for Gala, making this price a head scratcher. This game is overseen by referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez - so good they named him twice - and he is a cracking appointment for a game that will be full-blooded and hopefully full of cards. The Spaniard has averaged a whopping 5.44 yellow cards per game this season, dishing five reds too in his 18 outings. If Arturkoglu isn't fit enough to start, it's likely we see Baris Yilmaz, and his price of 4/1 looks large too given he's averaged 0.36 cards per 90 this season.

As Rossoneri's odds-on price suggests on Thursday, they are expected to win and siding with their top goalscorer TO SCORE ANYTIME makes sense. The drop down in level will suit Giroud, who has pedigree in the Europa League, netting 14 times in 20 appearances for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Braga vs Qarabag Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 4/11 | Draw 15/4 | Away 13/2

Braga have been nuts for goals this season, with both teams scoring in 27 of their 37 contests (73%) in all competitions, over 2.5 goals clicking in 25 of those (68%) and seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS on 22 occasions with a 59% strike rate, so at a price of 7/5 here, that simply has to be backed. Across their 10 games in Europe, half of their games have seen this bet land, and Qarabag's recent form brings this bet to life. Admittedly in a weak league, but the Azerbaijani side's last six games have seen BTTS + Over 2.5 goals - those six seeing Qarabag fire 20 and concede 11. In the Europa League they have scored in nine of 10 outings, even away at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, with the BTTS + Over 2.5 bet landing in 50% of their games. This bet should be closer to even money.

This bet has clicked in 20 of those matches and half of their Europa League group games which includes the six goal thriller against Marseille and 3-1 win over AEK Athens at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The visitors are also good on the goals front. Including the qualifying rounds, Bodo/Glimt have played 12 games in this competition and half have seen at least four goals scored.