Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Tuesday 21/11/23

1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Romania vs Switzerland at 5/4 (General)

Croatia vs Armenia

The Euro 2024 qualification task set for Croatia is fairly clear, just as it was against Latvia last time out — win.

Zlatko Dalić's side took care of the first hurdle with ease, winning 2-0 away from home and limiting Latvia to just one shot equating to 0.02 expected goals (xG).

Armenia are a better team than Latvia, admittedly, but the home comforts of Zagreb, the meaning of the match and the distinct gap in quality between the two sides should result in a dominant display by Croatia.

Their midfield is good enough control the game against almost any nation on the planet, making it difficult to see where Armenia will truly test Croatia.

With that in mind, CROATIA TO WIN TO NIL is the selection at a best-priced 4/6.

Tuesday's hosts have conceded just four goals in the seven qualification games played thus far, and with Armenia completely out of the picture in Group D, Croatia can cruise to victory with a clean sheet to boot.