Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Tuesday 21/11/23

2.5pts Croatia to win to nil vs Armenia at 4/6 (BetVictor)
1pt Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Romania vs Switzerland at 5/4 (General)
The Euro 2024 qualification task set for Croatia is fairly clear, just as it was against Latvia last time out — win.
Zlatko Dalić's side took care of the first hurdle with ease, winning 2-0 away from home and limiting Latvia to just one shot equating to 0.02 expected goals (xG).
Armenia are a better team than Latvia, admittedly, but the home comforts of Zagreb, the meaning of the match and the distinct gap in quality between the two sides should result in a dominant display by Croatia.
Their midfield is good enough control the game against almost any nation on the planet, making it difficult to see where Armenia will truly test Croatia.
With that in mind, CROATIA TO WIN TO NIL is the selection at a best-priced 4/6.
Tuesday's hosts have conceded just four goals in the seven qualification games played thus far, and with Armenia completely out of the picture in Group D, Croatia can cruise to victory with a clean sheet to boot.
An entertaining game can be expected between already-qualified pair Romania and Switzerland.
First place in the group is still up for grabs, which will have an impact on the pots for the upcoming Euro 2024 draw, with Romania currently leading the way on 19 points and Switzerland needing a win to overtake them at the very end of the campaign.
Switzerland should be the team on the attack, then, but things can quickly change if they score. This uncertainty can lead to an end-to-end game and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS makes appeal at 5/4 as a result.
Romania and Switzerland have not been blunt in attack during these qualifiers, scoring 15 and 22 goals respectively in the nine games each have played.
Both teams have scored in six of the last seven Switzerland matches.
Romania have been a little more solid defensively throughout the campaign, but a repeat of the high-scoring game in the reverse fixture could well be on the cards.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (20/11/23)
