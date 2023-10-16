Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Tuesday 17/10/23

They top Group G with a three point cushion to second-place Serbia, over whom they also have a superior head-to-head record, meaning a win on Tuesday will book their place in Germany.

Lithuania are their opponents, and while the minnows - ranked 143rd out of 207 in the FIFA World Rankings - did win their last game against Bulgaria, the group-leading Hungarians should have no issues in Kaunas.

Marco Rossi's side have kept clean sheets in three of their five games to date, the two in which they failed to manage to do so coming against a stacked, front-foot Serbia team, with Hungary shipping a combined 1.92 xGA in their other three group contests.

Lithuania's attacking capabilities are nowhere near that posed by the Serbians, and given they have breached 1.0 xGF in only two of six group games, it's hard to see them pose many issues for Hungary here, so backing a HUNGARY WIN TO NIL appeals.

Let's not forget, this Hungary team managed to beat England to nil twice just last year, as well as Germany in the Nations League, which just underlines their level.