Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Tuesday 12/09/23

Norway vs Georgia Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

Home 2/7 | Draw 4/1 | Away 19/2 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Ståle Solbakken’s tenure as Norway boss has been a bit of a mixed bag, with his nation's Euro Qualifying campaign turning into a bit of a disaster. Four games in and Norway’s only victory in Group A has come against Cyprus, a side ranked 74 places below them. They sit on four points, two off second placed Spain and 11 behind the pace set by Scotland. Staggering considering Norway were as short as 1/2 on March 22nd to qualify from the group.

Erling Haaland's Norway side are struggling in their group

The Lions have shipped seven goals, 1.8 per game. Given Norway’s clear defensive fragility, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here at 11/8. CLICK HERE to back Both teams to score with Sky Bet Georgia only failed to score in one of their four qualifying games, and tied on four points with Norway, the Crusaders must fancy their chances of getting something out of this fixture. With it being a must-win game, goals should be on the menu. Score prediction: Norway 2-2 Georgia (Sky Bet odds: 25/1) Odds correct 1240 BST (11/09/23)

Oleksandr Zinchenko's goal yesterday produced one hell of a noise from the crowd 🤌#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/W7gsbn2bOt — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) September 10, 2023

Probably a game too late but OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big to ignore at 19/1 when Ukraine visit the San Siro on Tuesday. CLICK HERE to back Oleksandr Zinchenko to score anytime with Sky Bet Arsenal’s defender scored the opener against England in Poland on Saturday, taking his tally for the national team to nine in 54 appearances. For his national team, Zinchenko plays in midfield which sees his offensive output increase. Across Ukraine’s last two qualifying campaigns, World Cup 2022 and Euro’s 2021, Zinchenko scored twice, averaging 0.14 goals per 90. Using that average as a yardstick, 8/1 would be apt in Milan which is the general price with most firms for this fixture. Score prediction: Italy 2-1 Ukraine (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct 1150 BST (11/09/23)