Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Sunday 19/11/23

1.5pts Serbia to win to nil vs Bulgaria at 4/5 (bet365)
1pt Spain to beat Georgia and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
Bulgaria's 2-2 draw when hosting Hungary on Thursday night does little to convince me that they are anything but a very poor team nowadays.
Their two goals came from a total of three shots, one of which was a penalty, and make up 40% of Bulgaria's goals in the group this qualifying campaign. Hungary created plenty of chances in that game, too, showing the vulnerability of Bulgaria.
SERBIA only need a point to solidify a place at Euro 2024, but it's worth backing Sunday's hosts TO WIN TO NIL at a price of 4/5.
Bulgaria's issues in attack have been noted, while Serbia look a much better defensive team than in last December's World Cup, conceding seven goals in seven Group G games.
They can dispatch of the worst team in this group with ease, especially in Leskovac. Backing them to do it with a clean sheet is the call.
Georgia will be hoping a repeat of the reverse fixture isn't on the cards in this one.
Spain beat Sunday's visitors 7-1 in Tbilisi, before hammering Cyprus 6-0 en route to taking control of Group A from Scotland.
I'm willing to bet that Georgia won't be beaten quite so harshly this time around, though, backing SPAIN TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH.
Spain's possession of the ball limits the opposition's scoring opportunities, conceding just four goals in the campaign thus far, and their patience in play is usually rewarded at the other end.
However, it's not too often that the home side blow teams out. The Georgia and Cyprus scorelines have been outliers in recent times and I'm willing to take the 11/10 that Spain win with three goals or fewer in the game.
Odds correct at 2300 GMT (17/11/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.