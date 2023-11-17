Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Sunday 19/11/23

1pt Spain to beat Georgia and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Serbia vs Bulgaria

Bulgaria's 2-2 draw when hosting Hungary on Thursday night does little to convince me that they are anything but a very poor team nowadays.

Their two goals came from a total of three shots, one of which was a penalty, and make up 40% of Bulgaria's goals in the group this qualifying campaign. Hungary created plenty of chances in that game, too, showing the vulnerability of Bulgaria.

SERBIA only need a point to solidify a place at Euro 2024, but it's worth backing Sunday's hosts TO WIN TO NIL at a price of 4/5.

Bulgaria's issues in attack have been noted, while Serbia look a much better defensive team than in last December's World Cup, conceding seven goals in seven Group G games.

They can dispatch of the worst team in this group with ease, especially in Leskovac. Backing them to do it with a clean sheet is the call.