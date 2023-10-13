Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Sunday 15/10/23

Norway vs Spain Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports Online

Home 11/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 10/11 Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) This is a huge contest in Group A, with Norway two points behind Spain and five behind Scotland - the latter potentially important as they still have to play eachother.

A Spain win seals the group, with them and the Scots qualifying for Euro 2024, so this could be an intense fixture. Norway will be desperate, which could see their fairly clean disciplinary record (1.00 card received per game) muddied as a result. The stakes are high for Spain too, and despite being a European football juggernaut, they consistently collect cards, 1.80 per game in qualifying. The refereeing appointment was what sold me on this potentially being a card laden game, with Tobias Stieler overseeing proceedings. He has brandished 4.85 cards per game this season, so I'm happy to chance BOTH TEAMS 2+ CARDS at 13/10. CLICK HERE to back Both teams 2+ cards with Sky Bet