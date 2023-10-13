Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Sunday 15/10/23

1pt Both teams to receive 2+ cards in Norway vs Spain at 13/10 (BetVictor)
1pt Romania to beat Andorra with -2 goal handicap at 6/5 (Betfair)
Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)
This is a huge contest in Group A, with Norway two points behind Spain and five behind Scotland - the latter potentially important as they still have to play eachother.
A Spain win seals the group, with them and the Scots qualifying for Euro 2024, so this could be an intense fixture.
Norway will be desperate, which could see their fairly clean disciplinary record (1.00 card received per game) muddied as a result. The stakes are high for Spain too, and despite being a European football juggernaut, they consistently collect cards, 1.80 per game in qualifying.
The refereeing appointment was what sold me on this potentially being a card laden game, with Tobias Stieler overseeing proceedings.
He has brandished 4.85 cards per game this season, so I'm happy to chance BOTH TEAMS 2+ CARDS at 13/10.
Liam Kelly (@LiamKellyTTA)
Andorra’s run of keeping results relatively tight looks to be coming to an end.
The minnows may have kept out Switzerland in the first half of their fixture in September, but ultimately suffered a 3-0 defeat without registering a single shot. Perhaps more concerning was their 3-0 loss at home to a short-handed Kosovo on Thursday, though, beaten convincingly without really testing their opposition.
Travelling to Romania is a much stiffer test than last time out, making the odds-against available on ROMANIA to win with a -2 GOAL HANDICAP good value.
Romania will be disappointed with a 0-0 draw with Belarus on Thursday, but they’re still in a good position to qualify from Group I, especially with this very winnable game upcoming.
They should win this fairly easily given their home form, taking seven points from a possible nine thus far, conceding just one goal in the process.
Hopefully Romania do win by a bigger margin than their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture for the sake of this selection.
