Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Sunday 10/09/23

Liam Kelly looks at the Sunday slate of Euro 2024 qualifiers, selecting value bets of interest.
2pts Montenegro to beat Bulgaria at 4/5 (General)
1pts Under 0.5 Away Goals in Faroe Islands vs Moldova at 13/8 (PaddyPower, Betfair Sportsbook)
The Faroe Islands have been a national team on the up in the 2020s, rarely shown up on the international stage these days and giving better teams a tougher game than anticipated.
Thursday's game in Poland is a good example, where the Faroe Islands frustrated the hosts for 70+ minutes before a Robert Lewandowski brace helped the hosts to three points.
One point from their opening four qualifying campaign games is undoubtedly disappointing, but that draw was earned away to Moldova (1-1), and the 13/8 available for UNDER 0.5 AWAY GOALS makes appeal in this reverse fixture.
Moldova have overachieved in Group E, sitting on five points after four games.
Three of their five goals scored came in the hugely surprising 3-2 home win over Poland, however, and Moldova were held in check by Albania in the only away game they've played thus far. They also needed an 87th-minute equaliser in the reverse fixture on Matchday 1.
With the above in mind, a Faroe Islands clean sheet is the play at the prices.
Score prediction: Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct 1340 BST (08/09/23)
Bulgaria have quietly become one of the worst international teams on the continent in recent years, struggling across the Euro and World Cup qualifiers, as well as the Nations League.
Two points in four Group G games this campaign is slightly better, including the holding of Serbia to a 1-1 draw as visitors, but they've already been beaten by Montenegro in Matchday 1 and a trip to Podgorica is a tough match-up for Bulgaria.
Indeed, backing a MONTENEGRO side that are well in the qualification hunt TO WIN can pay despite the slight odds-on price here.
A disappointing 2-2 draw with Lithuania on Thursday, in which they conceded a late equaliser, gives Sunday's hosts little room to manoeuvre in the group, needing three points to keep the pressure on the top two.
Montenegro have more quality than the visitors and Bulgaria's 1-0 home defeat in a friendly against Iran on Thursday hardly dents confidence in making the home side a solid value bet.
Score prediction: Montenegro 2-0 Bulgaria (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Odds correct 1315 BST (08/09/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.