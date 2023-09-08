Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Sunday 10/09/23

Liam Kelly looks at the Sunday slate of Euro 2024 qualifiers, selecting value bets of interest.

Faroe Islands vs Moldova Kick-off time: 17:00 BST

TV channel: Viaplay Xtra

Home 7/5 | Draw 2/1 | Away 2/1 The Faroe Islands have been a national team on the up in the 2020s, rarely shown up on the international stage these days and giving better teams a tougher game than anticipated. Thursday's game in Poland is a good example, where the Faroe Islands frustrated the hosts for 70+ minutes before a Robert Lewandowski brace helped the hosts to three points. One point from their opening four qualifying campaign games is undoubtedly disappointing, but that draw was earned away to Moldova (1-1), and the 13/8 available for UNDER 0.5 AWAY GOALS makes appeal in this reverse fixture. CLICK HERE to bet on Faroe Islands vs Moldova with Sky Bet

Moldova have overachieved in Group E, sitting on five points after four games. Three of their five goals scored came in the hugely surprising 3-2 home win over Poland, however, and Moldova were held in check by Albania in the only away game they've played thus far. They also needed an 87th-minute equaliser in the reverse fixture on Matchday 1. With the above in mind, a Faroe Islands clean sheet is the play at the prices. Score prediction: Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct 1340 BST (08/09/23)

Montenegro vs Bulgaria Kick-off time: 17:00 BST

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 2

Home 8/11 | Draw 23/10 | Away 4/1 Bulgaria have quietly become one of the worst international teams on the continent in recent years, struggling across the Euro and World Cup qualifiers, as well as the Nations League. Two points in four Group G games this campaign is slightly better, including the holding of Serbia to a 1-1 draw as visitors, but they've already been beaten by Montenegro in Matchday 1 and a trip to Podgorica is a tough match-up for Bulgaria. Indeed, backing a MONTENEGRO side that are well in the qualification hunt TO WIN can pay despite the slight odds-on price here. CLICK HERE to back Montenegro to win with Sky Bet

Montenegro's Stefan Savic celebrates