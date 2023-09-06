Football tips, predictions and best bets: Euro 2024 qualifiers for Friday 08/09/23

1pt Both teams to score in Turkey vs Armenia at 5/4 (William Hill)

Portugal head to Slovakia on Friday evening, exactly the sort of game I imagine CRISTIANO RONALDO will be bang up for.

A chance to add another cap to the collection and potentially a few goals, lists he already tops, and the latter I will be taking a punt on.

Ronaldo has scored 123 goals for his nation, five of which have come in these Euro 2024 qualifiers. This is where he seems to do the majority of his goalscoring with 58% of his international tally coming in qualifiers either for the Euros or World Cup.

The Seleção’s trip to Bratislava is an important one in Group J too. The visitors sit top having taken maximum points from their opening four games. Slovakia are second, two points behind, so victory would see them leapfrog Portugal.

Given the importance of the fixture, Ronaldo’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

The even money is certainly value, considering the same bet is as short as 8/13 elsewhere.

Score prediction: Slovakia 1-4 Portugal (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)

Odds correct 1545 BST (06/09/23)