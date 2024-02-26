Football tips, predictions and best bets: EFL & FA Cup 27/02/24

Lincoln vs Shrewsbury Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 17/20 | Draw 9/4 | Away 10/3 JOE TAYLOR has adapted to the jump in standard seamlessly. The Luton loanee began the campaign in Sky Bet League Two with Colchester United where he scored 11 goals in 25 appearances. He was recalled and sent out to Lincoln of League One for the second half of the season where he has scored twice, both of which have come in his last two appearances.

Taylor's latest goal was especially cheeky. He is averaging two shots a game and will fancy his chances of bagging against a Shrewsbury side without a clean sheet in five games. Odds correct at 1530 GMT (26/02/24)

Stevenage vs Cambridge Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 4/6 | Draw 13/5 | Away 4/1 STEVENAGE look a good bet TO WIN against Cambridge. Steve Evans side moved to within one point of the play-offs with a victory over Wycombe at the weekend, ending a run of four without a win. Against sides below them in the table, Stevenage have lost only four of 25 games, while Cambridge have only won two of 14 games against sides in the top 10 and both of those came at home. On the road they played five, lost four and won none. Odds correct at 1550 GMT (26/02/24)

Luton vs Manchester City Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 19/2 | Draw 5/1 | Away 1/4 Jake Osgathorpe has previewed this game in more detail here, but I couldn't help but get involved too with one bet leaping off the page to me. JOHN STONES is not exactly famed for his goal scoring exploits. The Barnsley-born defender has only netted eight league goals in a career stretching across 13 years. In the previous three seasons for Manchester City, Stones has scored seven times which equates to a goals per 90 of 0.12.

Based on that figure alone, the 11/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME in the FA Cup against Luton does stand out as value. The defender looks to be playing a more advanced role in the wins over Bournemouth and Brentford. Although he did not have a single shot on the south coast, he had two against Brentford and if he continues in this hybrid midfield role opportunities are going to continue to fall his way. Odds correct at 1600 GMT (26/02/24)