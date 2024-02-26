Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Pep guardiola man city

Luton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
20:02 · MON February 26, 2024

Football betting tips: FA Cup

1pt Manchester City to win and BTTS at 9/5 (Betfair)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: ITV1

Home 19/2 | Draw 5/1 | Away 1/4

Manchester City are on another treble hunt. They are now 12/1 to do so and make history in becoming the first European club to win back-to-back trebles.

A trip to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round shouldn't prove too problematic given the Hatters' recent struggles which have seen them ship 13 goals in their last four league outings.

Rob Edwards' sides good form is now a distant memory, with successive home defeats a concern against bottom side Sheffield United and a poor Manchester United team.

City are in squad management mode, meaning we could see more rotation from Pep, but either way we should see the reigning FA Cup champions progress.

What are the best bets?

While MANCHESTER CITY WINNING seems extremely likely, combing it with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE boosts the price from 1/4 to 9/5, and it's a bet I'm happy to chance.

Luton have scored in 12 of their 14 home games across all competitions this season, failing to net only against Tottenham in the Premier League and Bolton in the FA Cup.

They pushed City close in their league meeting at Kenilworth Road, taking the lead before a City turnaround, and their direct style could see them catch out the champs again.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Additionally, City rarely keep it clean away from home. They have won eight away games in a row in all competitions, conceding in six of those, with the likes of Crvena Zvezda, Everton, Brentford and Copenhagen all finding the net against Pep's side.

Given changes are expected, Luton's scoring record at home and City's defensive figures when travelling, an away win and BTTS (9/5) makes more appeal than a win to nil (6/5).

BuildABet @ 22/1

  • Manchester City to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assist
  • Ross Barkley to be carded

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench at the weekend, coming on in the 84th minute. He likely starts here after playing just seven total minutes over their last two games, meaning an assist could be incoming.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian has registered seven assists in just 450 minutes since returning from injury, an average of 1.4 assists per 90 minutes.

Ross Barkly has been excellent for Luton this season, but could be in for a tough game against a fluid Manchester City midfield, making his price for a card appealing.

Team news

Luton will again be without the services of Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown and Mads Andersen, while Albert Sambi Lokonga requires a late fitness test. Alfie Doughty is available though, but the match is expected to come too soon for Elijah Adebayo.

Luton manager Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards could hand opportunities to some squad players on Tuesday, with Tim Krul set to start between the sticks, while Andros Townsend and Reece Burke could come into the XI.

As for Man City, Josko Gvardiol remains out with an ankle problem, but the English champions are otherwise in strong shape when it comes to their squad for this match.

Guardiola could rotate again from the side that started against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, with Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker potentially coming into the side.

Predicted line-ups

Luton Town: Krul; Burke, Mengi, Bell; Ogbene, Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty; Chong, Morris, Townsend

Manchester City: Ortega; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; B Silva, Alvarez, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Odds correct at 1620 GMT (26/02/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo