Luton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Manchester City are on another treble hunt. They are now 12/1 to do so and make history in becoming the first European club to win back-to-back trebles. A trip to Luton in the FA Cup fifth round shouldn't prove too problematic given the Hatters' recent struggles which have seen them ship 13 goals in their last four league outings. Rob Edwards' sides good form is now a distant memory, with successive home defeats a concern against bottom side Sheffield United and a poor Manchester United team. City are in squad management mode, meaning we could see more rotation from Pep, but either way we should see the reigning FA Cup champions progress.

What are the best bets? While MANCHESTER CITY WINNING seems extremely likely, combing it with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE boosts the price from 1/4 to 9/5, and it's a bet I'm happy to chance. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to win and BTTS with Sky Bet Luton have scored in 12 of their 14 home games across all competitions this season, failing to net only against Tottenham in the Premier League and Bolton in the FA Cup. They pushed City close in their league meeting at Kenilworth Road, taking the lead before a City turnaround, and their direct style could see them catch out the champs again.

Additionally, City rarely keep it clean away from home. They have won eight away games in a row in all competitions, conceding in six of those, with the likes of Crvena Zvezda, Everton, Brentford and Copenhagen all finding the net against Pep's side. Given changes are expected, Luton's scoring record at home and City's defensive figures when travelling, an away win and BTTS (9/5) makes more appeal than a win to nil (6/5).

BuildABet @ 22/1 Manchester City to win

Both teams to score

Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assist

Ross Barkley to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Kevin De Bruyne started on the bench at the weekend, coming on in the 84th minute. He likely starts here after playing just seven total minutes over their last two games, meaning an assist could be incoming.

The Belgian has registered seven assists in just 450 minutes since returning from injury, an average of 1.4 assists per 90 minutes. Ross Barkly has been excellent for Luton this season, but could be in for a tough game against a fluid Manchester City midfield, making his price for a card appealing.

Team news Luton will again be without the services of Tom Lockyer, Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown and Mads Andersen, while Albert Sambi Lokonga requires a late fitness test. Alfie Doughty is available though, but the match is expected to come too soon for Elijah Adebayo.

Rob Edwards could hand opportunities to some squad players on Tuesday, with Tim Krul set to start between the sticks, while Andros Townsend and Reece Burke could come into the XI. As for Man City, Josko Gvardiol remains out with an ankle problem, but the English champions are otherwise in strong shape when it comes to their squad for this match. Guardiola could rotate again from the side that started against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, with Jeremy Doku, Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker potentially coming into the side.