Football tips, predictions and best bets: Championship, League One and League Two 01/04/24

Follow Tom Carnduff

Stoke vs Huddersfield Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Monday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Home 11/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 5/2 When selected for televised coverage, Sky Sports would have thought this would be a significant game in the battle to avoid the drop. It still is, but Stoke picking up some form under Steven Schumacher's guidance has seen them push five points clear of Monday's opponents. By no means are they out of it but it's looking much better than it was a couple of weeks ago. Three wins from their last five - two of those away at play-off hopefuls Hull and Preston - should give them plenty of confidence for this contest. Huddersfield haven't managed to sustain an upturn following a managerial chance of their own. Odds-against prices on a STOKE WIN are available across the board, and that feels like a value selection from the Championship offering. CLICK HERE to back Stoke to win with Sky Bet The Potters are striving for consistency in the long term but now they will take any points that they can. Three more should come against this Huddersfield side.

Sunderland vs Blackburn Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Monday

Home 11/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 5/2 Blackburn could consider themselves unlucky not to find the net in their Good Friday defeat to Ipswich. They're still in relegation trouble but their high number of draws under John Eustace may be enough to keep them out of the bottom three come the end of the season. This wouldn't have been an appealing game for me to get involved with, until I saw the 11/4 price available on SAMMIE SZMODICS TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Sammie Szmodics to score anytime with Sky Bet The Sky Bet Championship's leading scorer has 21 to his name, with 27 in all competitions if you add on the six he scored in three FA Cup appearances.

Three of those have come across his last five games, with a huge total of 17 shots in that same period. It's not even a case of 'home comforts', with ten goals at Ewood Park and 11 on the road. This may not be a high-scoring contest but the value play is siding with Blackburn's main figure to strike.

Bristol Rovers vs Shrewsbury Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Monday

Home 19/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 14/5 Shrewsbury look a tad overpriced to me here given my weird pitch theory that I had regarding the League One side. Basically, at home, they have a huge surface but a seemingly narrow pitch in terms of where the lines are. Under Matt Taylor, probably value in nothing games at home, would avoid getting involved with them away. Now Paul Hurst is in, it looked as if the opposite would apply. It's only a small sample size but it could be true - the home record is one win, two draws and four defeats while away it's three wins, one draw and one loss.

Paul Hurst has returned to Shrewsbury

This has the look of a game that just screams 'draw' on the surface, and given the contrasting home/away performances we've seen since Hurst's return, looking elsewhere feels a tad safer. You can get odds-against on 5+ SHREWSBURY CORNERS, which is worth backing. CLICK HERE to back Shrewsbury 5+ corners with Sky Bet This would have been a winning bet in the games at Lincoln, Northampton and Port Vale, while they fell one short when beating Reading.

Carlisle vs Lincoln Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Monday

Home 4/1 | Draw 5/2 | Away 7/10 Carlisle won't be popular with many people after they beat Peterborough as 10/1 outsiders on Friday - a real coupon buster of a result. They will need to be at the top of their game again on Monday as they welcome a Lincoln side who have been in sensational form under Michael Skubala's guidance. They are unbeaten in their last 14 games - nine of their last 11 have ended in victory. Rather than take the prices available on victory, you can bump it up to even money by siding with LINCOLN TO SCORE 2+ GOALS. CLICK HERE to back Lincoln to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet They may have only beaten Leyton Orient 1-0 last time out, but the three games prior saw them score at least five in each. In fact, backing the Imps to score at least a couple has paid out in five of their last seven. Taking the opposition to do so in Carlisle home games has landed in six of their previous seven. Lincoln can capitalise on a poor defence that has conceded 70 goals so far this season.