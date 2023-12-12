Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Football League and FA cup for Wednesday 13/12/23

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Celtic vs Feyenoord at 20/23 (Boylesports) 1pt Kyle Wootton to score anytime in Stockport vs Aldershot at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Both teams to score in Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City at 7/10 (General) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Pitcam highlights from our comeback victory against Luton! 🤩👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2023

Pep complained his side are held to a higher standard and after completing the treble last term, it is unsurprising. It’s probably also fair to say it has been a lacklustre start domestically, Man City’s European title defence is going comparatively better. Maximum points and three goals scored in each of their five games suggests dominance but scratch the surface a little and that is not necessarily the case. In their most recent game, RB Leipzig were two goals to the good at half time and this was the fourth time City have failed to keep a clean sheet on the continent in five group games. Given the futile nature of this clash, siding with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score with Sky Bet Pep is expected to rotate and though it is a competitive pool, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the chosen XI take their foot of the gas in Belgrade.

BuildABet @ 42/1 Crvena Zvezda to win

Both teams to score

Srdjan Mijailovic to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Srdjan Mijailovic has picked up two bookings in this competition this term, taking his career tally to 82. Assuming his side make a fist of this game with their pride on the line, combining a home win in a goal laden clash and a Mijailovic card provides some interest.

Celtic vs Feyenoord Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 21/10 | Draw 11/4 | Away 23/20 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Feyenoord’s chances of making the Champions League round of 16 for the first time in the clubs history were scuppered in the last round of fixtures. Atletico Madrid were the side to break Dutch hearts. The Spaniards 3-1 victory combined with Lazio’s 2-0 win over Celtic confined De club aan de Maas to third spot in Group E and a Europa League play-off. Celtic’s continental campaign has been nothing short of a disaster. The Hoops have taken one point from a possible 15, failing to score in three of their five games and conceding at least two in each of those games. The pointless nature of this clash lends itself to goals, backing OVER 2.5 AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at a palatable price. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet

Stockport vs Aldershot Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: BBC 2

Home 1/3 | Draw 4/1 | Away 13/2 James Cantrill (@JimmyThePunt) Stockport are far from their scintillating best at the minute. Dave Challinor's side's performance in the 2-2 with non-League Aldershot was a far cry from the side that won 13 games on the spin in Autumn. The League Two leaders are now five without a win and making hard work of a fixture they will go odds off to win on both occasions. In order to save further blushes, County should field a strong side with KYLE WOOTTON in attack.

Previously overlooked domestically, the forward broke into the starting lineup after scoring four goals in the last round of the FA Cup. Wootton has started six of the seven games since, finding the net a further three times and 11/8 on Wednesday evening, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. CLICK HERE to back Kyle Wootton to score anytime with Sky Bet