best bets Andreas Christensen

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Championship and Sky Bet League One 12/03/24

By James Cantrill
16:29 · MON March 11, 2024

Football betting tips: Tuesday best bets

1pt Andreas Christensen to be carded in Barcelona vs Napoli at 15/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Luke Ayling to be carded in Birmingham vs Middlesbrough at 9/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Jordan Williams to score anytime in Carlisle vs Barnsley at 14/1 (Sky Bet)

Barcelona vs Napoli

James Cantrill

Injuries have forced former Chelsea defender ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN up the pitch for Barcelona.

A centre back by trade, the Dane’s last seven starts have come in central midfield where he has picked up three cards in his last five appearances, and this includes the first leg of this fixture in Naples.

During this stint in midfield, Christensen has completed three times as many fouls (15) as he has completed tackles (5) so it should come as little surprise to see him notching up the bookings.

Andreas Christensen

It would not be a surprise to see him pick up another at the Camp Nou on Tuesday as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s most fouled player, is known to drift in from the left into Christensen’s territory.

Kvaratskhelia has drawn over two fouls a game this term and was decked three times in under 70 minutes in the first leg.

At 15/2, Christensen looks a great price TO BE SHOWN A CARD, the same bet is as short as 23/10 with other firms.

  • Napoli (+1.0) handicap
  • Andreas Christensen card

Napoli are on to their third manager of the season already but have seen significant improvement since Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona took over, drawing three times and winning twice.

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough

James Cantrill

LUKE AYLING has already played more football for Middlesbrough this season then he did for Leeds and he only left Elland Road in January.

Regardless of who he has been playing for, the full back has been picking up cards all season long. He has six to his name in the Sky Bet Championship, four of which have come in 10 appearances for Boro.

Luke Ayling
Middlesbrough's Luke Ayling

Considering his cards per 90 average (0.35), anything around 2/1 on Tuesday would be with a punt so the 9/2 available for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is simply too long.

It is also worth considering Jordan James should be Ayling’s direct opponent. Whilst he isn’t exactly a tricky winger, his direct style could cause issues and the fact the youngster has eight cards to his name shows he doesn’t shirk a battle.

Carlisle vs Barnsley

James Cantrill

Sky Bet League One whipping boys Carlise are nine points adrift at the bottom of the league. They have lost 10 of their last 11, only won five times all season and have shipped more goals than any other side (63) in the division.

Next up at Brunton Park is Barnsley, a side who have only failed to score in two of their 40 games this term.

The visitors are odds on to score at least two but considering their form, I think they could get more which is why I have gone a little left field with a goalscorer selection.

Jordan Williams
Barnsley's Jordan Williams

Until recently, Neil Collins had been playing JORDAN WILLIAMS on the right of a back three, but he's been pushed to right wing back of late.

Playing in this position last season, Williams netted five times and set up a further seven goals and considering he is as short as 6/1 to find the net on Tuesday, the 14/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME looks large.

Odds correct at 1340 GMT (11/03/24)

