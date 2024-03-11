Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Championship and Sky Bet League One 12/03/24

Barcelona vs Napoli Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 17/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 3/1 James Cantrill Injuries have forced former Chelsea defender ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN up the pitch for Barcelona. A centre back by trade, the Dane’s last seven starts have come in central midfield where he has picked up three cards in his last five appearances, and this includes the first leg of this fixture in Naples. During this stint in midfield, Christensen has completed three times as many fouls (15) as he has completed tackles (5) so it should come as little surprise to see him notching up the bookings.

It would not be a surprise to see him pick up another at the Camp Nou on Tuesday as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s most fouled player, is known to drift in from the left into Christensen’s territory. Kvaratskhelia has drawn over two fouls a game this term and was decked three times in under 70 minutes in the first leg. CLICK HERE to back Andreas Christensen card with Sky Bet At 15/2, Christensen looks a great price TO BE SHOWN A CARD, the same bet is as short as 23/10 with other firms.

BuildABet @ 14/1 Napoli (+1.0) handicap

Andreas Christensen card Napoli are on to their third manager of the season already but have seen significant improvement since Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona took over, drawing three times and winning twice. CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Birmingham vs Middlesbrough Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 7/4 | Draw 13/5 | Away 7/5 James Cantrill LUKE AYLING has already played more football for Middlesbrough this season then he did for Leeds and he only left Elland Road in January. Regardless of who he has been playing for, the full back has been picking up cards all season long. He has six to his name in the Sky Bet Championship, four of which have come in 10 appearances for Boro.

Middlesbrough's Luke Ayling

Considering his cards per 90 average (0.35), anything around 2/1 on Tuesday would be with a punt so the 9/2 available for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is simply too long. CLICK HERE to back Luke Ayling to be shown a card with Sky Bet It is also worth considering Jordan James should be Ayling’s direct opponent. Whilst he isn’t exactly a tricky winger, his direct style could cause issues and the fact the youngster has eight cards to his name shows he doesn’t shirk a battle.

Carlisle vs Barnsley Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

Home 18/5 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/6 James Cantrill Sky Bet League One whipping boys Carlise are nine points adrift at the bottom of the league. They have lost 10 of their last 11, only won five times all season and have shipped more goals than any other side (63) in the division. Next up at Brunton Park is Barnsley, a side who have only failed to score in two of their 40 games this term. The visitors are odds on to score at least two but considering their form, I think they could get more which is why I have gone a little left field with a goalscorer selection.

Barnsley's Jordan Williams