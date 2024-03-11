Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League, Championship and Sky Bet League One 12/03/24

1pt Andreas Christensen to be carded in Barcelona vs Napoli at 15/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Luke Ayling to be carded in Birmingham vs Middlesbrough at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
1pt Jordan Williams to score anytime in Carlisle vs Barnsley at 14/1 (Sky Bet)
Injuries have forced former Chelsea defender ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN up the pitch for Barcelona.
A centre back by trade, the Dane’s last seven starts have come in central midfield where he has picked up three cards in his last five appearances, and this includes the first leg of this fixture in Naples.
During this stint in midfield, Christensen has completed three times as many fouls (15) as he has completed tackles (5) so it should come as little surprise to see him notching up the bookings.
It would not be a surprise to see him pick up another at the Camp Nou on Tuesday as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli’s most fouled player, is known to drift in from the left into Christensen’s territory.
Kvaratskhelia has drawn over two fouls a game this term and was decked three times in under 70 minutes in the first leg.
At 15/2, Christensen looks a great price TO BE SHOWN A CARD, the same bet is as short as 23/10 with other firms.
Napoli are on to their third manager of the season already but have seen significant improvement since Slovakia boss Francesco Calzona took over, drawing three times and winning twice.
LUKE AYLING has already played more football for Middlesbrough this season then he did for Leeds and he only left Elland Road in January.
Regardless of who he has been playing for, the full back has been picking up cards all season long. He has six to his name in the Sky Bet Championship, four of which have come in 10 appearances for Boro.
Considering his cards per 90 average (0.35), anything around 2/1 on Tuesday would be with a punt so the 9/2 available for him TO BE SHOWN A CARD is simply too long.
It is also worth considering Jordan James should be Ayling’s direct opponent. Whilst he isn’t exactly a tricky winger, his direct style could cause issues and the fact the youngster has eight cards to his name shows he doesn’t shirk a battle.
Sky Bet League One whipping boys Carlise are nine points adrift at the bottom of the league. They have lost 10 of their last 11, only won five times all season and have shipped more goals than any other side (63) in the division.
Next up at Brunton Park is Barnsley, a side who have only failed to score in two of their 40 games this term.
The visitors are odds on to score at least two but considering their form, I think they could get more which is why I have gone a little left field with a goalscorer selection.
Until recently, Neil Collins had been playing JORDAN WILLIAMS on the right of a back three, but he's been pushed to right wing back of late.
Playing in this position last season, Williams netted five times and set up a further seven goals and considering he is as short as 6/1 to find the net on Tuesday, the 14/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME looks large.
Odds correct at 1340 GMT (11/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.