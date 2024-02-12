Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League and the Sky Bet Championship for Tuesday 13/02/24

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 21/10 | Draw 11/4 | Away 23/20 James Cantrill Real Madrid are without five key men for the trip to RB Leipzig; Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba all miss out. How Los Blancos fare without Bellingham is up for debate, the England international has netted 20 times for the Spanish side. The visitors will draw confidence from RB Leipzig’s slack defending in the Champions League. The hosts are yet to keep a clean sheet in the competition this term, shipping 10 goals in six games. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has clicked in each of Marco Rose’s sides games and looks a fair price here.

BuildABet @ 7/2 Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score

Brahim Diaz to score anytime CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

In a game which promises goals, backing a goalscorer makes sense. Brahim Diaz should get the nod in attack, despite only starting 11 games in all competitions, the Spaniard has scored seven goals bagging five goals and setting up another three in his last 10 starts. Odds correct at 1400 GMT (12/02/24)

Bristol City vs Southampton Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 16/5 | Draw 11/4 | Away 4/5 James Cantrill Adam Armstrong has scored the third most goals in the Sky Bet Championship (15), being right on the heels of Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics.

His Southampton side have netted the second most goals in the division (60) averaging two goals per game, with the Saints have only failed to find the net in two of their 34 games in all competitions. At the prices available, backing ARMSTRONG TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals, especially considering how leaky Bristol City have been recently. CLICK HERE to back Adam Armstrong to score anytime with Sky Bet Under Liam Manning, Bristol City have only kept three clean sheets in 16 league games.

BuildABet @ 130/1 Adam Armstrong to score anytime

Adam Armstrong 1+ assist

Adam Armstrong to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

No Championship player has had more goal involvements than Adam Armstrong this season (15 goals, 11 assists). The frontman has also been carded five times so at 130/1, combining him to score, assist and be booked at Ashton Gate appeals. It is a bet that has already landed this season. Odds correct at 1500 GMT (12/02/24)

West Brom vs Cardiff Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Sky sports Football

Home 4/7 | Draw 29/10 | Away 5/1 James Cantrill Aaron Ramsey returned for Cardiff in their defeat at Preston at the weekend and is expected to start at the Hawthorns. The Welsh international started six games at the start of the season and unsurprisingly, the Bluebirds are a better side with him. Despite playing three of the current top four (Leeds, Leicester and Ipswich), Cardiff took seven points from a possible 18 with Ramsey netting three of the nine goals his side scored over that period.

At 9/1, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks too large, some firms have this bet as short as 13/2. CLICK HERE to back Aaron Ramsey to score anytime with Sky Bet The midfielder is averaging 1.3 shots per game and should be on penalty duty which bodes well as referee Rebecca Welch has awarded five in 19 appearances this term. Odds correct at 1220 GMT (12/02/24)