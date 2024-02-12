Sporting Life
Wednesday best bets

Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League and Sky Bet Championship for Wednesday 14/02/24

By James Cantrill
11:28 · TUE February 13, 2024

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets

3pts Kylian Mbappe to score anytime in PSG vs Real Sociedad at evens (bet365)

0.5pts Joe Hodge to score anytime in Stoke vs QPR at 10/1 (bet365)

Paris St Germain vs Real Sociedad

James Cantrill

Paris-Saint Germain came from behind to beat Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1 last weekend, while Real Sociedad lost at home to Osasuna in a fixture they were odds on to win.

That defeat extended Erreala's winless run to four games. They have had to make do without top goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal for the last two matches due to a muscle injury and with the frontman a doubt for the trip to Paris, the Spanish side may lack cutting edge.

The Champions League has proved elusive for PSG but their form at Le Parc des Princes stands them in good stead ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Only Nice have beaten Les Parisiens on home soil this season but that victory was back in September. PSG have won 11 of the 13 games since, scoring 36 goals in the process.

Mabppe

KYLIAN MBAPPE’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME immediately stands out given his side's insatiable form.

The Frenchman has netted 48 times in 45 appearances for club and country this season and thrives on the European stage.

In the Champions League, Mbappe has netted 43 goals, 15 of which have come in 23 knock-out appearances.

Odds correct at 1100 GMT (13/02/24)

Stoke vs QPR

James Cantrill

It was a dream debut for JOE HODGE. On-loan from Wolves, the midfielder grabbed what proved to be the winner at Ewood Park just seven minutes after his introduction.

It was enough to earn him a spot in the starting XI in QPR’s following game against Norwich and although Hodge didn’t find the net, he threatened with two shots.

Hodge

The Irishman made three appearances for Wolves this term in centre midfield but Marti Cifuentes is playing him in a more advanced role for QPR which is why Hodge’s price of 10/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals against Stoke.

The Potters have lost their last four on the spin shipping 13 goals across those games.

Odds correct at 1730 GMT (12/02/24)

FOOTBALL TIPS