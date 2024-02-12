Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League and Sky Bet Championship for Wednesday 14/02/24

Paris St Germain vs Real Sociedad

James Cantrill

Paris-Saint Germain came from behind to beat Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1 last weekend, while Real Sociedad lost at home to Osasuna in a fixture they were odds on to win.

That defeat extended Erreala's winless run to four games. They have had to make do without top goalscorer Mikel Oyarzabal for the last two matches due to a muscle injury and with the frontman a doubt for the trip to Paris, the Spanish side may lack cutting edge.

The Champions League has proved elusive for PSG but their form at Le Parc des Princes stands them in good stead ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Only Nice have beaten Les Parisiens on home soil this season but that victory was back in September. PSG have won 11 of the 13 games since, scoring 36 goals in the process.