Football tips, predictions and best bets: Champions League & Sky Bet Championship 05/03/24

Real Sociedad vs PSG (agg: 0-2) Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 29/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 17/10 James Cantrill KYLIAN MBAPPE’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks huge. CLICK HERE to back Kylian Mbappe to score anytime with Sky Bet The frontman has scored 50 goals in 49 appearances this term for club and country, 21 in Ligue 1 and four in the Champions League. PSG are playing in Europe’s premier knockout competition on Tuesday, they head to Spain with a two goal lead over Real Sociedad and Mbappe got one of the goals in Paris. It was the Frenchman’s 44th goal on the continent where he is posting a goals per 90 average of 0.73. If anything, the dynamic of the second leg suits Mbappe more as his pace makes him lethal on the counter attack.

Bayern Munich vs Lazio (agg: 0-1) Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/4 | Draw 5/1 | Away 19/2 Jake Osgathorpe Bayern are out of sorts and desperate. Thomas Tuchel's side are 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, and trail Lazio in this two-legged tie. They really do have it all to do, and it could be argued that Lazio have them exactly where they want them, the Italians being able to sit in and counter with their scoring threat.

While Bayern's firepower does give them a good chance over overturning the deficit, their defensive performances have been incredibly bad of late. They have won just one of their last five, conceding 10 times in that time - enough of a concern to think Bayern to qualify is not a bet AT ALL around the 4/11 mark. Instead, we pivot to the cards market, where Lazio holding midfielder DANILO CATALDI appeals at above 2/1 TO BE CARDED, the same bet is as short as 6/5 generally. CLICK HERE to back Danilo Cataldi to be carded with Sky Bet While Lazio avoided any cards in the first leg, we can expect them to be much more scrappy, happy to break the game up and make cynical fouls with qualification on the line. Cataldi has been carded six times this season, which may not seem like a lot, but those cautions have come in just 1340 minutes of action - the equivalent of around 15 full matches. That gives him a cards per 90 average of 0.40, meaning the available price looks huge.

The referee for this game, Slavko Vincic, oversaw a Lazio group game, dishing out five yellows on that occasion, and has averaged 4.33 cards per game across the group stages, so looks a decent appointment here. Matias Vecino could throw a spanner in the works, with his return to fitness potentially dislodging Cataldi at the base of midfield. He has picked up nine yellows in 1169 minutes of football this term - a cards per 90 average of 0.69 - so if Vecino is picked instead of Cataldi, back him at the same price. Both could play if Maurizio Sarri wants a more defensive set-up, in which case backing both could be worth some shrapnel. Odds correct at 1645 GMT (04/03/24)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Plymouth Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Action

Home 19/10 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/4 James Cantrill IKE UGBO has hit the ground running at Hillsborough. The frontman has started seven games for the Owls and scored six goals which includes four in his last three.

Having already netted four times for Cardiff, Ugbo has scored 10 Championship goals this term which translates to a goals per 90 average of 0.70. The 2/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME on Tuesday certainly appeals. CLICK HERE to back Ike Ugbo to score anytime with Sky Bet Wednesday host Plymouth in a crucial game at the foot of the second tier but with the visitors shipping the third most goals in the league (59) it does not promise to be cagey. Odds correct at 1520 GMT (04/03/24)

Ipswich vs Bristol City Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 11/20 | Draw 16/5 | Away 19/4 James Cantrill In 17 games Ipswich have played at Portman Road in the Sky Bet Championship, 14 have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS click. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet The Tractor Boys have netted 44 times and shipped 27 goals on their own turf which is an average of 4.2 goals a game. Since the turn of the year, each of the five games at Portman Road has seen at least three goals with 12 scored and nine conceded. Bristol City have only kept three clean sheets on the road all season and this bet has landed in each of their last three away games. Odds correct at 1450 GMT (04/03/24)