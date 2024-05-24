Football tips, predictions and best bets: A-League and Serie A 25/05/24

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2pts Zinedine Machach 1+ shot on target in Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory (10:45) at 11/10 (bet365) 1pt Zinedine Machach 2+ shots on target in Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory (10:45) at 6/1 (bet365) 0.5pts Zinedine Machach 3+ shots on target in Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory (10:45) at 20/1 (bet365) 0.5pt No cards in Juventus vs Monza (17:00) at 22/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet betslip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Home 11/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 21/10 @JimmythePunt A weekend of finals across the globe kicks off in Australia with the conclusion of the play-offs. Central Coast Mariners host Melbourne Victory in the A-League Grand final to determine the season Champions. The Coasties have already claimed the Premier title and victory Saturday morning would secure the double. Playing away from home, Melbourne Victory are the outsiders but the visitors are bolstered by the return of creator-in-chief ZINEDINE MACHACH. For the Frenchman, this matchup represents a chance at redemption after he was sent off for violent conduct at the beginning of the play-off campaign which meant Machach missed both of the semi-finals against Wellington.

The attacking midfielder is pure box office. He has a bombastic highlight reel and with seven goals, six cards and five assists, there is certainly value in his anytime goalscorer price (9/2) or in the assist market (13/2). I think SHOTS ON TARGET are the way to go here though. Machach has notched up 1+ in 15 of his 27 A-League starts this term, 2+ on seven occasions and 3+ thrice making the prices available with bet365 value. CLICK HERE to bet on Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory with Sky Bet Odds correct at 1200 BST (24/05/24)

Home 1/3 | Draw 4/1 | Away 15/2 @JAKEOZZ Italy is usually a haven for cards, but I'm going against the grain this weekend, which brings about the final round of matches. Juventus have secured Champions League football and are just jostling for position - third, fourth or fifth - though they are manager-less following Massimiliano Allegri's dismissal due to his behaviour during Juve's Coppa Italia victory. Monza are marooned in mid-table with nothing to play for on the final day. Both sides are on terrible runs of form, Juve winless in six league games and Monza in eighth, but there has been a notable drop off in card numbers in the latter's fixtures.