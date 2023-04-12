James Cantrill is in the hotseat for this weekend's Saturday Seven, picking his top 1X2 and BTTS value picks for your Saturday 3pm accumulators, including a best bet.
1.5pts Coventry to beat QPR at 8/5 (bet365)
QPR are in the mire. Their comeback from two goals down at West Brom does little to alter their dire situation either. They have only won two games since October, losing 16 times across that 25 game period.
COVENTRY have only lost one of their last 12. The fact Mark Robins side have drawn seven of those games is not ideal, but with Viktor Gyokeres and co, they have enough quality to return from the capital with three points.
With 51 goals scored and 63 conceded, Bristol Rovers League One fixtures have averaged 2.92 goals per game, which is why backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here.
They host Derby this weekend, the sixth highest scorers in the division. The Rams only clean sheet away from home this year came in their most recent game against basement boys Forest Green.
Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton tenure has been rife with goals, 91 scored across the 22 Premier League games he has overseen. With BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE clicking in 59% of those domestic fixtures, siding with a goal laden class against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge seems logical.
Five points off second with five games remaining, LUTON will not be giving up on the Championship automatic race just yet. The Hatters will fancy their chances of returning from Rotherham with three points as they boast the third best away record in the division, winning 36 points on their travels this season.
Automatic promotion is not out of BARNSLEY's reach just yet, though the Reds have their work cut out if they are going to make up the five points between them and a return to the second tier.
Micheal Duff’s side has won 12 of their last 16 games, and should make light work of Forest Green, who have only won once since mid-December.
IPSWICH are the shortest odds of any bet in this coupon, and with good reason. The Blues have won eight of their last nine games with Cheltenham ending their winning run on Monday.
Kieran McKenna’s side host Charlton, a side in good form but also a side that has lost more games away from home this season then they have won. Trips to Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Plymouth have all ended in defeat this campaign.
Despite sitting top of the pile, Sheffield Wednesday’s form is faltering, only one win over their last seven fixtures has seen the Owls grasp on promotion weaken.
Over that period the Owls have only kept one clean sheet, shipping 10 goals in the process, alarming considering prior to this blip, Darren Moore’s side conceded an average of 0.65 goals per game. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals here.
