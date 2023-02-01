Michael Beardmore picks out seven selections for your Saturday 3pm accumulators, along with choosing a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +3.9pts profit | 7.5% return on investment

COLCHESTER are one of Sky Bet League Two’s form teams, five wins in eight lifting them well clear of trouble and they look too big at 17/10 to continue that winning habit at home to Barrow. The Bluebirds are in the midst of a slump, losing eight of their past 13 in all competitions, slipping out of the play-off spots as a result and their recent away record reads W1 D3 L6. COLCHESTER TO BEAT BARROW: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Home banker time in the Sky Bet Championship where MIDDLESBROUGH, with nine wins in their last 13, should be the staple of any acca at 8/15 generally at home to Blackpool. Third-placed Boro have won four straight at the Riverside while the second-bottom Tangerines are without a win in 10 league games. MIDDLESBROUGH TO BEAT BLACKPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

There’s a value price at The Den with visitors SUNDERLAND 14/5 in places despite an impressive unbeaten away run stretching to eight games. Millwall are traditionally strong at home but have only won one of their last five there and the Black Cats rolled them over 3-0 in the reverse fixture a few weeks back. SUNDERLAND TO BEAT MILLWALL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

BOLTON are flying in Sky Bet League One, winning seven of their last 11 games in all competitions, and they have not conceded a goal at home in a jaw-dropping 718 minutes – almost 12 hours. Doubling them up with Boro would make a tasty 11/8 shot, with the Trotters’ struggling visitors Cheltenham having lost six of their past eight league games. BOLTON TO BEAT CHELTENHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

I like the 9/5 available generally on in-form WYCOMBE – five wins in their past eight games – away at a Port Vale side beginning to tread water in the third tier. Vale have lost four in seven, only beating strugglers Morecambe and Forest Green during that run, while improving Wycombe have won four of their past seven away. WYCOMBE TO BEAT PORT VALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CARLISLE have climbed into League Two’s automatic promotion places on the back of six wins in seven games, including four successive victories at home. Visitors Harrogate are winless in five and have lost eight of 12 away matches this term. CARLISLE TO BEAT HARROGATE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Rochdale are enduring a nightmare season, bottom of the Football League after losing eight of their past 11 league games. Fifth-placed SALFORD, with five wins in their last six at home, were worthy of Nap consideration at even money in places. SALFORD TO BEAT ROCHDALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon