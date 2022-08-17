After a profitable start to the 2022-23 season, Michael Beardmore returns with his Saturday Seven acca advice, stats, tips and a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +1.5pts profit | 23.7% return on investment

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet 2pts Peterborough to beat Lincoln at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

PETERBOROUGH's 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek proved – as many thought – they should be considered huge contenders for an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship. Visitors Lincoln enjoyed a fortunate 2-1 win at Oxford in midweek after three draws to open the season but their luck should run out here against a very strong Posh outfit sitting second in the early-season table.

It's almost impossible not to envisage goals at the King Power between two teams, LEICESTER and SOUTHAMPTON, who were in the top flight's top three for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stats last term and have started where they left off. Each side has a 2-2 draw and a high-scoring loss (4-2 for Leicester, 4-1 for the Saints) to their name and their meetings last term ended 2-2 and 4-1 to Leicester. A must for any BTTS coupon, this.

I have to select BARNSLEY purely on value terms given they can be snapped up at 7/5 to beat Wycombe at Oakwell. The Tykes have won both of their opening Sky Bet League One home games, while Wycombe have lost three straight.

CHARLTON's midweek 5-1 win over Plymouth was a statement victory and the Addicks should be able to add to that at home to Cambridge. The U's were thrashed 4-1 at Portsmouth on Tuesday and suffered some heavy defeats at League One's leading lights last term.

Speaking of PORTSMOUTH, they might be the real deal this season. After treading water in League One for a few seasons now, they have the firepower to suggest they can make a sustained promotion challenge. Newly-promoted Bristol Rovers have done ok so far but a 3-0 loss at Barnsley on Tuesday indicates they could struggle against the division's stronger sides, of whom unbeaten Pompey are one.

I'm currently kicking myself at not backing LEYTON ORIENT to win Sky Bet League Two. The O's had a superb end to last season under Richie Wellens but I was unsure they would continue that progress. Ten points from 12 later, Wellens is proving, at least in the short-term, they can and I like his Orient at 13/10 in places away to a limited Colchester outfit.