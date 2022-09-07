Sporting Life
Saturday seven

Football tips and nap: Saturday Seven acca selections for September 10

By Michael Beardmore
22:37 · WED September 07, 2022

After our Saturday Seven column landed a fifth Nap win in six this season last weekend, Michael Beardmore returns at the helm with his best 3pm acca selections.

  • Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment
  • Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.9pts profit | 65.8% return on investment

Football betting tips: Saturday best bet

1.5pts Charlton to beat Exeter at 8/5 (BoyleSports)

It’s a huge surprise to see CHARLTON, an established team at League One level, as big as 8/5 with BoyleSports at home to Sky Bet League One newcomers Exeter. Indeed the Addicks are priced attractively at around 11/8 or 13/10 generally.

Yes, the Grecians have begun well and are two points better off but five of their games have been against teams in the bottom eight. Charlton have picked up seven points from nine against top-nine teams at home including thrashing third-placed Plymouth 5-1. The price is too big to refuse.

Neither LEICESTER nor ASTON VILLA have kept a Premier League clean sheet this season but both have talented attacking players.

The Foxes’ matches are averaging a frankly ridiculous four goals per game this season (it was 3.18 last season too) and backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in their games is almost a licence to print money.

I’m sticking with goals in the top flight when SOUTHAMPTON – another side yet to keep a blank – host BRENTFORD at St Mary’s.

The Bees’ games are matching Leicester’s aforementioned average of four goals a game with BTTS landing in all three away matches. Saints have a 2-2 draw and 2-1 home win to their name so go BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here too.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Home banker material arrives in the form of SHEFFIELD UNITED, who should be a must for any acca on Saturday.

The Sky Bet Championship-topping Blades have won all four home games by an aggregate score of 11-1 yet are a coupon-boosting 8/15 to beat Rotherham, who lost 3-0 at Sunderland on their last trip.

Another odds-on price larger than it should be is the 4/6 on PETERBOROUGH to beat Forest Green, likely inflated because Posh have lost two on the spin, both tricky away games at Derby and Portsmouth.

At home, though, they have been dominant, racking up 3-0, 2-0 and 4-0 victories, and while the promoted visitors have made a decent start they have been thrashed 5-0 and 3-0 by two of Posh’s fellow high-fliers, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Into Sky Bet League Two, where we have to back BARROW – three wins from three at home – against Colchester, who have suffered three defeats from three on their travels.

I’m minded to continue to back anyone against Hartlepool after a winless start that has seen them amass a -9 goal difference after just seven games.

Sixth-placed DONCASTER, with three wins from their last four and unbeaten in three on their travels, are a silly price at 13/8 in places and were very close to Nap consideration. Pair them with Charlton for a big value double.

Sporting Life Acca

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

