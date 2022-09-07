After our Saturday Seven column landed a fifth Nap win in six this season last weekend, Michael Beardmore returns at the helm with his best 3pm acca selections.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.9pts profit | 65.8% return on investment

It’s a huge surprise to see CHARLTON, an established team at League One level, as big as 8/5 with BoyleSports at home to Sky Bet League One newcomers Exeter. Indeed the Addicks are priced attractively at around 11/8 or 13/10 generally. Yes, the Grecians have begun well and are two points better off but five of their games have been against teams in the bottom eight. Charlton have picked up seven points from nine against top-nine teams at home including thrashing third-placed Plymouth 5-1. The price is too big to refuse. CHARLTON TO BEAT EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Neither LEICESTER nor ASTON VILLA have kept a Premier League clean sheet this season but both have talented attacking players. The Foxes’ matches are averaging a frankly ridiculous four goals per game this season (it was 3.18 last season too) and backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in their games is almost a licence to print money. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN LEICESTER v ASTON VILLA: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

I’m sticking with goals in the top flight when SOUTHAMPTON – another side yet to keep a blank – host BRENTFORD at St Mary’s. The Bees’ games are matching Leicester’s aforementioned average of four goals a game with BTTS landing in all three away matches. Saints have a 2-2 draw and 2-1 home win to their name so go BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here too. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN SOUTHAMPTON v BRENTFORD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Home banker material arrives in the form of SHEFFIELD UNITED, who should be a must for any acca on Saturday. The Sky Bet Championship-topping Blades have won all four home games by an aggregate score of 11-1 yet are a coupon-boosting 8/15 to beat Rotherham, who lost 3-0 at Sunderland on their last trip. SHEFFIELD UNITED TO BEAT ROTHERHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Another odds-on price larger than it should be is the 4/6 on PETERBOROUGH to beat Forest Green, likely inflated because Posh have lost two on the spin, both tricky away games at Derby and Portsmouth. At home, though, they have been dominant, racking up 3-0, 2-0 and 4-0 victories, and while the promoted visitors have made a decent start they have been thrashed 5-0 and 3-0 by two of Posh’s fellow high-fliers, Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday. PETERBOROUGH TO BEAT FOREST GREEN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Into Sky Bet League Two, where we have to back BARROW – three wins from three at home – against Colchester, who have suffered three defeats from three on their travels. BARROW TO BEAT COLCHESTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon