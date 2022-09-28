After recording +7.6pts profit with a string of successful Nap picks so far this season, Michael Beardmore returns with his best 3pm acca selections.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.65pts profit | 45% return on investment

LEYTON ORIENT have enjoyed an almost flawless start to the Sky Bet League Two season, unbeaten in 10 games, winning nine and drawing one, conceding only four goals – the joint lowest across all three EFL divisions. Visitors Newport are winless in four, losing three in that run, and have failed to score in five of their 10 league matches this season, while keeping only one clean sheet – numbers that suggest they will be in trouble against the league leaders.

Few Sky Bet Championship teams have a worse away record than Millwall over the past 11 months, the Lions' tale of woe during that spell reading P20 W3 D6 L11. BLACKBURN have started well enough – seventh in the table under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson – to suggest they can continue Millwall's malaise, with the general 5/4 available looking good value.

NORWICH are again proving they are head and shoulders above most teams in the Championship, winning six and drawing one of their past seven and boasting the division's highest xGF (Expected Goals For) tally of 1.68 per game. With hosts Blackpool allowing 1.58 xGA (Expected Goals Against) per game, the Canaries are good value at just shy of even money to continue the Tangerines' poor run of three losses in the last four.

BRISTOL CITY have been a regular in this column this season and will continue to be as long as their games keep producing goals – their Championship matches are averaging 3.5 goals per game so far. They have landed several BTTS selections for us and it makes sense to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE again as QUEENS PARK RANGERS, whose games are averaging a decent 2.5 goals, visit Ashton Gate.

SHEFFIELD UNITED are another Championship form horse, with six wins in seven, and also boast a 100 per cent record at Bramall Lane, making them home banker material against Birmingham at 4/9 generally - a solid start for any acca. Blues have gotten away with a terrible defensive process thus far, conceding just 10 from an xGA of 17.1 (1.71 xGA per game) – that luck will run out against a side as good as the Blades.

If Bristol City are our second-tier go-to for goals, then that honour for Sky Bet League One belongs to CHARLTON, with the Addicks on a run of seven successive BTTS matches. They have just one clean sheet all season, as do visitors OXFORD, meaning BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is again likely at The Valley.

With the nickname the Pilgrims, it's no wonder PLYMOUTH are adventurous travellers – their five away league matches thus far this term have averaged a ridiculous 4.2 goals per game. With each team finding the net in seven of hosts WYCOMBE's past nine league and Carabao Cup games, this is another solid selection for your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon.