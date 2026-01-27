The Champions League's league phase concludes on Wednesday, with all 18 matches kicking off at 8pm, so our This Week's Acca team have put together an over 2.5 goals accumulator from across the action.

Last season's final matchday saw an average of 3.55 goals per game, with 13 of 18 going over 2.5 goals, so let's hope we get similar, and we've landed on five matches that do see at least three goals.

Athletic Club take on Sporting Lisbon in a big game for both sides. The Spanish side have to win to have any chance of progressing, while Sporting have to win to give themselves a chance of a top eight finish. Athletic Club won 3-2 in a must-win Champions League game last weekend, while Sporting's UCL matches have averaged 3.3 goals per game, with over 2.5 goals clicking in six of seven.

Over in Germany, "https://www.sportinglife.com/football/live/219941/borussia-dortmund-vs-internazionale">Dortmund host Inter Milan with both needing a win to sneak into the top eight. Dortmund's games in this competition have been bonkers this season, averaging 4.9 goals with six of seven going over the 2.5 line. Four of Inter's last five in the UCL have gone over 2.5 too.

Club Brugge's meeting with Marseille is a big one for both teams, with the Belgians 27th and in must-win mode heading into this game, while Marseille sit 19th and also likely need a win to secure a play-off spot. This should be an open game then, not that these two sides need an extra invitaiton. Brugge have delivered over 2.5 goals in all seven in this competition so far, with Marseille going over in six of seven.

f="https://www.sportinglife.com/football/live/219931/napoli-vs-chelsea">Napoli are another team who simply have to win as they host Chelsea, with the Blues also likely needing a win to secure a top eight finish. Both have to go for it then, which certainly helps the over 2.5, which has landed in all three of Chelsea's away games in the Champions League, with those three averaging 3.7 goals.

Finally, Union St-Gilloise have been excellent for goal-backers in this competition, going over 2.5 in five of seven and averaging 3.4 goals per game. They have a slim chance of finishing in the top 24 but simply have to win at home to Atalanta, who themselves need a win to sneak into the top eight and who have also gone over 2.5 goals in five of seven league phase games.

Odds correct at 17:00 GMT (27/01/26)