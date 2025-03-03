Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.

Our midweek edition sticks to the Sky Bet EFL with for an enhanced 6/1 treble. Tom, Joe and Jimmy were all in agreement on one standout midweek pick. Common ground was less easy to find elsewhere, with a hatful of maybes suggested by the trio. Ultimately all put forward a selection each; fortunately they were all different.

Scott Parker made his priorities clear by changing nine of his starting XI for BURNLEY's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Preston on Saturday, a match they lost 3-0.

The Clarets' pursuit of promotion from the Sky Bet Championship has been built on an incredible defensive record with them currently on a run of 12 consecutive clean sheets, and conceding only nine times in 34 league games all season. Relegation-battling Cardiff have kept their opponents just once in their past nine fixtures, a run of matches which included a 7-0 thrashing at leaders Leeds.

READING have responded to three successive January defeats with a six-match unbeaten run to reignite their League One play-off push. Their form at the Madjeski remains excellent, with only Birmingham (2.65) and Wrexham (2.22) taking more than their 2.19 points per game at home. Exeter's form has dipped alarmingly to drag them from top-six contention to relegation battle, winning only once in 11 fixtures (W1 D3 L7) since Boxing Day.

Alassana Jatta has found his form agin for Notts