Log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account to get free and exclusive access to This Week's Acca, with an enhanced price only available through this article.
Our midweek edition combines the Sky Bet EFL with some German football for an enhanced 6/1 treble.
Jake, Joe and Jimmy weren't too sure about the midweek, with Joe only tentative about a couple of EFL teams.
So when Tom pitched a treble he was confident in, any opposing voices soon quietened down in fear of it winning having gone unbacked.
WERDER BREMEN may have been beaten away recently but a cup trip to third-tier Arminia Bielefeld is a great opportunity for victory. The hosts have lost two of their last three games in front of their own fans, and while they may have beaten Bundesliga opposition previously, Bremen have had no issue dispatching teams from lower divisions on their journey to the quarter-finals.
Away from home they've shown plenty against weaker top-flight sides too, with away defeats coming against top-half teams, and trips to Bochum, Hoffenheim and St. Pauli all ending in victory.
Runaway leaders BIRMINGHAM remain unbeaten at home in Sky Bet League One (W12 D3) and although Leyton Orient's own form has edged them into the top six, Richie Wellens' side have lost twice in their last five league games, those to fellow promotion chasers Bolton and Stockport.
WALSALL have recovered from a mini slump to win back-to-back matches and re-establish an eight-point advantage (with a game in hand) at the top of League Two. Mid-table Cheltenham may have also won their last two fixtures, but they were against relegation-battling Newport and Barrow.
Odds correct at 1340 GMT (24/2/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.