With a reduced number of fixtures on Tuesday, we have opted for goals in four matches for our midweek Acca.

The first two come from the Sky Bet Championship. SOUTHAMPTON vs HULL pits the division's second highest scorers against a side conceding over a goal a game.

The Saints have netted eight times across their last three and conceded six with over 2.5 goals clicking on two occasions.

The other from the second tier is PLYMOUTH VS WEST BROM.

This has been a winning selection in 13 of the Pilgrims' 16 games at Home Park this term, only Southampton have scored more than Plymouth at home and only Preston have conceded more.

OXFORD host NORTHAMPTON in League One and the visitors' games have seen plenty of action recently. There have been at least three goals in four of Northampton’s last six, with 25 goals netted over that period.

The final selection comes via League Two where leaders STOCKPORT head to GILLINGHAM. County have scored the most goals in the division and each of their last three games have seen at least three goals.