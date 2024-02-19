With a reduced number of fixtures on Tuesday, we have opted for goals in four matches for our midweek Acca.
The first two come from the Sky Bet Championship. SOUTHAMPTON vs HULL pits the division's second highest scorers against a side conceding over a goal a game.
The Saints have netted eight times across their last three and conceded six with over 2.5 goals clicking on two occasions.
The other from the second tier is PLYMOUTH VS WEST BROM.
This has been a winning selection in 13 of the Pilgrims' 16 games at Home Park this term, only Southampton have scored more than Plymouth at home and only Preston have conceded more.
OXFORD host NORTHAMPTON in League One and the visitors' games have seen plenty of action recently. There have been at least three goals in four of Northampton’s last six, with 25 goals netted over that period.
The final selection comes via League Two where leaders STOCKPORT head to GILLINGHAM. County have scored the most goals in the division and each of their last three games have seen at least three goals.
Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by James 'Jimmy the Punt' Cantrill, Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming weekly (or midweek) accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning acca - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price.
The latest episode - 23/24 - #42- Pure & Simple - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider.
Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.
Odds correct at 1330 GMT on 19/02/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.