Our This Week's Acca team pick out four teams for success on Sunday, with the all-home acca boosted to 11/1 with Sky Bet.
Luton haven't enjoyed life back in the Sky Bet Championship with the Hatters sitting much closer to relegation than they are promotion.
They've gained just four points from a possible 33 on the road - losing nine of their 11 outings - which is hardly ideal as they face a SWANSEA side who have scored at least two in each of their last four at home.
Only Leeds have gained more points in home games than WATFORD this season, with the Hornets' promotion push down to their showings in front of their own supporters.
Tom Cleverley's side are unbeaten at Vicarage Road with nine of their 11 ending in victory. Cardiff sit 21st in the away standings with no wins on the road.
Into Sky Bet League One and BIRMINGHAM make an appearance in our accumulator, with their price to beat Blackpool a backable one this time around.
The Blues have established themselves as the best side in England's third tier, as most people expected, with only Wrexham gaining more home points.
However, they've played two games more and Birmingham boast eight wins from 10 in an unbeaten record at St. Andrew's.
Finally, we're siding with the in-form LEYTON ORIENT when they host Cambridge.
Orient have kept clean sheets in each of their last six games across all competitions with five of those ending in victory.
Cambridge are the worst away side in the division, gaining just five points from a possible 33 and only managing eight goals across those 11 outings.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (27/12/24)
