Luton haven't enjoyed life back in the Sky Bet Championship with the Hatters sitting much closer to relegation than they are promotion.

They've gained just four points from a possible 33 on the road - losing nine of their 11 outings - which is hardly ideal as they face a SWANSEA side who have scored at least two in each of their last four at home.

Only Leeds have gained more points in home games than WATFORD this season, with the Hornets' promotion push down to their showings in front of their own supporters.

Tom Cleverley's side are unbeaten at Vicarage Road with nine of their 11 ending in victory. Cardiff sit 21st in the away standings with no wins on the road.