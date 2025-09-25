CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 10/1 accumulator!

Sheffield Wednesday got their first win of the season last time out, but the toxic environment at Hillsborough has made it difficult to play to their best in home games. Across all competitions, the Owls have lost four of five in front of their own fans, failing to score themselves in that time (the goal against Leeds being an own goal). Stoke, Swansea and Bristol City have already triumphed at Hillsborough in the Championship, and QPR can be the latest to pile more misery on the side 1/12 to be relegated. Since getting thrashed 7-1 at Coventry, the R's have won three on the spin and scored seven in the process - all against better sides than Wednesday.

Down to League Two and after winning for us last week GILLINGHAM get the nod again as they host Harrogate. Gareth Ainsworth's side remain unbeaten this season, winning six of nine including all four at home. Defensively they are solid, something that can't be said for visiting Harrogate, who have shipped 2.2 xGA per game on their travels this season and were comfortably dispatched by both Bromley and Swindon in their last two away days. Making up the treble are WALSALL, with the Saddlers backed to win at Accrington. Mat Sadler's side, also a successful inclusion in last week's acca, look the real deal yet again this term, with their solid foundation doing the heavy lifting this term before their attack began to click. They've conceded just seven goals in nine games, and seen off pre-season favourites MK Dons and a good Barnet team on the road already. Accrington are coming off two good wins, but their process remains a concern and Walsall are looking very solid this season.

Yes, BARNSLEY were hammered 6-0 by Brighton in midweek, but the Tykes make the long-list as the host a Port Vale side who have struggled away from home this season (W1 D1 L2). Barnsley, meanwhile, have been excellent at home (W3 D1) despite a tough schedule. Rotherham have really struggled so far this campaign, with only Blackpool ranking worst for both xG process and expected points. It looks a good bounce back spot for MANSFIELD who are winless in four, though have played at home only once in that time (1-1 with Stevenage).