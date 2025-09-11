CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 10/1 accumulator!

It's a rare trip into the Premier League for This Week's Acca, with two of our 10/1 fourfold coming from England's top-flight. The first of those is FULHAM, who are backed for success when they host Leeds. The Whites have started their season in positive enough fashion but injuries have hit Daniel Farke's squad. Starting goalkeeper Lucas Perri is out, as are midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, with doubts surrounding Ilia Gruev, while forwards Noah Okafor, Joël Piroe and Lukas Nmecha may all be sidelined. The hosts, meanwhile, gained points in meetings with Brighton and Manchester United over the opening weeks. NEWCASTLE are a short price for success when they host Wolves but the team were in full agreement that they are worth including. Eddie Howe's squad have been boosted by the arrivals of forwards Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa which should solve any goalscoring issues they've had.

Wolves' season has seen four defeats from four in all competitions, with 11 goals conceded in that period. Into the Sky Bet Championship for the other two and we'll start with an away side in BRISTOL CITY who go to struggling Sheffield Wednesday. It's a different story for the Owls both home and away. At home, it's protest after protest against the ownership which has seen them beaten by both Swansea and Stoke - failing to score in either. For the visitors, they scored four in a convincing victory over Hull last time out. And finally, we're taking the Tigers for another defeat, this time away at SWANSEA. They've seen a good level of improvement following Alan Sheehan's appointment in charge. They've won two of their last three in the league with the one game which wasn't being the 1-1 draw against Watford.

CLICK THE IMAGE to back our longer accumulator!

For our longer accumulator this weekend, we're adding CRYSTAL PALACE as they host Sunderland. Oliver Glasner's side secured an impressive 3-0 win over Aston Villa in their last game, a result which continued their unbeaten start to the season. And finally, it's SWINDON to round us up to 30/1. They host a struggling Harrogate side. Ian Holloway's men sit second in the Sky Bet Championship table while Harrogate are down in 15th following last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Crawley.