This Week's Acca - November 30

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 30/11/24

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri November 29, 2024 · 1h ago
This Week's Acca - November 30
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 12/1 accumulator!

This Week's Acca returns with a treble across the Premier League and FA Cup, with the price boosted to 12/1 with Sky Bet.

We'll start in the Premier League and BRENTFORD are backed for success when they welcome managerless Leicester to west London.

The Bees are unbeaten at home this season - six wins in 90 minutes sitting alongside two draws - and they've scored at least three in each of their last three home contests in England's top-flight.

Leicester's poor form led to Steve Cooper's dismissal. The Foxes are without a win in their last five games.

Into the FA Cup then, where CHESTERFIELD are fancied to get the better of Exeter despite a division separating the two sides.

The Spireites have won three of their last five away from home and Paul Cook has a good record in this competition - it's one he takes seriously.

Finally, WALSALL complete the treble as they host Charlton - it's another match-up where the League Two outfit are backed to get the better of League One opposition.

Walsall are unbeaten in their last five home games and enjoyed a decent go at the Carabao Cup, they were unfortunate when losing on penalties to Leicester in September.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (29/11/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS