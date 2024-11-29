CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 12/1 accumulator!

This Week's Acca returns with a treble across the Premier League and FA Cup, with the price boosted to 12/1 with Sky Bet. We'll start in the Premier League and BRENTFORD are backed for success when they welcome managerless Leicester to west London. The Bees are unbeaten at home this season - six wins in 90 minutes sitting alongside two draws - and they've scored at least three in each of their last three home contests in England's top-flight.

Leicester's poor form led to Steve Cooper's dismissal. The Foxes are without a win in their last five games. Into the FA Cup then, where CHESTERFIELD are fancied to get the better of Exeter despite a division separating the two sides. The Spireites have won three of their last five away from home and Paul Cook has a good record in this competition - it's one he takes seriously.

Finally, WALSALL complete the treble as they host Charlton - it's another match-up where the League Two outfit are backed to get the better of League One opposition. Walsall are unbeaten in their last five home games and enjoyed a decent go at the Carabao Cup, they were unfortunate when losing on penalties to Leicester in September.