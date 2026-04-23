All three selections come from Sky Bet League One, starting with champions LINCOLN. The Imps - unbeaten in 27 league matches (W21 D6) - will reach 100 points with victory over Wycombe in what is their final home game of the season. The Chairboys have nothing to play for and have collected just a point from their last four fixtures.
BLACKPOOL were in danger of being dragged into the relegation scrap but have won four of five to be pretty much mathematically safe. Leyton Orient are in freefall, losing three of four and failing to win in six having previously won four successive matches to seemingly pull away to safety.
WIGAN are also ending the season strongly under new manager Gary Caldwell, with three wins and two draws in an unbeaten five. They've also won four in a row at home ahead of the visit of a Wimbledon team who have lost their last six and taken just one point from nine games.
NORWICH have both won both games since rivals Ipswich ended their Championship play-off chances, continuing the incredible top-three form they have shown under Philippe Clement since early December. Swansea may have won their last two away at QPR and Leicester, but this is a big step up.
Steve Evans' BRISTOL ROVERS have won seven straight in League Two and 10 of 12 - the exceptions a 1-0 loss and 1-1 draw at promotion chasers Bromley and Swindon respectively. Cheltenham lost 3-1 at home to Tranmere in midweek - the visitors had taken two points from their previous 12 games.
Odds correct at 11:30 GMT (23/4/26)
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