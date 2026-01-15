Menu icon
This Week's Acca - Patrick Bamford

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Saturday 17/01/26

By This Week's Acca
Football
Thu January 15, 2026 · 1h ago
This Week's Acca - January 17
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 14/1 accumulator!

Our This Week's Acca team have no problem siding with those on the road this weekend with four teams backed for success at 14/1.

One of those comes from the Championship where SHEFFIELD UNITED are fancied to get the better of Charlton. Chris Wilder has turned around the fortunes of the previously-struggling Blades.

It's just two league losses in their last 11 with seven of their previous ten Championship outings ending in victory. The hosts have managed just one win from their last 11 - seven defeats on their record over that period.

The only home side fancied for success is STOCKPORT as they host Rotherham. The Millers are facing relegation while their opponents are looking at a spot in England's second tier next season.

Stockport have won six of their seven against sides currently 19th or lower with the only game where they failed to secure maximum returns being a 0-0 draw with Northampton.

Into League Two now where NOTTS COUNTY have had little issue beating fellow high-possession teams this season. We hope that continues when they welcome a struggling Crawley side.

Notts won 4-0 when these two sides met in September and have secured victory in five of seven against sides currently 17th or lower.

Finally, we're heading into the National League and SCUNTHORPE are backed against Morecambe. The home side have lost all eight games against sides currently in the top eight.

Five of those have scored at least three goals which includes Scunthorpe when the sides last met. They've beaten each of the bottom five already.

This Week's Acca longer - January 17
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 30/1 longer accumulator!

We do have another home side added in for the long list though and that is WREXHAM as they host Norwich. Phil Parkinson's side have been a consistently reliable team in front of their own supporters in recent years.

They're also enjoying a four-game winning run in the league which has left them in the play-off mix - that sits alongside success over Premier League Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Odds correct at 14:25 GMT (15/01/26)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

