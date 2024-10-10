We start with GILLINGHAM who are backed to get the better of Accrington. Defeat to Grimsby in their last home game ended a run of four consecutive wins in front of their own supporters.
In Accrington, they face the worst away side in the league so far, with four defeats from four sitting alongside 11 goals conceded and just three scored in reply.
GRIMSBY were mentioned there and they are the only away side of Saturday's accumulator. They're at a Salford team whose attack has failed to inspire.
The Mariners may have lost to Doncaster last weekend but they picked up impressive wins at Barrow and Gillingham before that. David Artell's side should still be high on confidence.
Elsewhere, BARROW are the best home team in the division at this stage - four wins and a draw sit on their tally in front of their own fans.
That should put them in a good spot when they welcome Morecambe. They are the second-worst away side with one point from a possible 15 - that draw to Fleetwood saw them ship 11 shots on target in the first half.
And finally WIMBLEDON are back at home following pitch repairs and they can pick up where they left off when they host Carlisle.
The Dons have won all three of their home league games, while Mike Williamson's start to the life at the visitors has delivered a draw and two defeats.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (11/10/24)
