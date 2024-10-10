We start with GILLINGHAM who are backed to get the better of Accrington. Defeat to Grimsby in their last home game ended a run of four consecutive wins in front of their own supporters.

In Accrington, they face the worst away side in the league so far, with four defeats from four sitting alongside 11 goals conceded and just three scored in reply.

GRIMSBY were mentioned there and they are the only away side of Saturday's accumulator. They're at a Salford team whose attack has failed to inspire.

The Mariners may have lost to Doncaster last weekend but they picked up impressive wins at Barrow and Gillingham before that. David Artell's side should still be high on confidence.