Consistent REAL BETIS are on their second seven-match unbeaten run of the season and having finished between fifth and seventh in all four seasons under Manuel Pellegrini, look set to do so again; they made La Liga's top seven twice in 15 years prior to his arrival.

Bottom club Valladolid have lost 12 of 18 games and are W1 D1 L6 across their last eight. They're also the worst home team in the division, winning just twice on their own ground.

In 10 games against sides seventh or lower in the Bundesliga table EINTRACHT FRANKFURT have won eight and drawn two. That run includes a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim (15th), a 4-0 win at Heidenheim (16th), 4-2 at Holstein Kiel (17th) and a 7-2 thrashing of Bochum (18th).

St. Pauli, who sit 14th, have taken one point from seven games against the top eight.

Hoffenheim sit 15th after 15 games with just three wins on their tally so far and welcome a WOLFSBURG team who have lost just two away games all season, one of which was at champions Bayer Leverkusen.

They have beaten all of the bottom three away from home; Hoffenheim sit just a place above the relegation zone.